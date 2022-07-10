WH Stealth Edits Biden Speech to Cover-Up One of Most Embarrassing Gaffes of Presidency

Some gaffes are worse than others. On Friday, prior to signing an executive order on abortion, President Joe Biden made one of the most embarrassing gaffes ever.

While reading prepared remarks from a teleprompter, he accidentally read two cues, “end of quote” and “repeat the line,” aloud.

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says “repeat the line” when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Biden has been reading speeches from teleprompters for decades. That he would actually read a cue aloud speaks volumes about his diminishing cognitive ability. Video of the gaffe immediately went viral on social media with many comparing the President to Will Ferrell’s character in the 2004 comedy film “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

Including Elon Musk:

Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President! pic.twitter.com/1rcqmwLe9S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

But that wasn’t the most troubling aspect of this mishap.

The White House stealth edited the transcription of the speech on their website to cover it up. In his actual comments, Biden clearly said, “Repeat the line.” In the excerpt from the transcript below, it says, “Let me repeat the line.” (Emphasis mine.)

One of the most extraordinary parts of the decision, in my view, is the majority writes, and I quote, “Women…” — it’s a quote now, from the majority — “Women are not without electoral or political power. It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so.” End of quote. Let me repeat the line: “Women are not without electoral…” and/or political — “or” — let me be precise; not “and/or” — “…or political power.”

And Biden’s assistant press secretary, Emilie Simons, responded to journalist Greg Price’s tweet insisting that the President had said, “let me repeat that line.”

No. He said, “let me repeat that line.” — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) July 8, 2022

And members of the media went to bat for the President.

A teleprompter wouldn’t say “repeat the line.” It would just… repeat the line. That’s the entire point of a teleprompter. He was obviously saying “let me repeat the line” because he was quoting the Supreme Court’s opinion. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 8, 2022

Greg Price immediately returned fire.

I love how your show is called “No Lie” considering you literally lie about everything and seem to think we all didn’t hear what we clearly heard. pic.twitter.com/PFC6wTYCcD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

This is just ridiculous. They’re trying to gaslight the American people. Why would they even try to make such a case when Biden is recorded on video saying “repeat the line”?

The White House narrative that Biden actually said, “let me repeat the line” recalls that of the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s blockbuster book, “1984“: “The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.”

The book’s fictional “Ministry of Truth” lived by the premise: “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” Revising history was an everyday activity. In fact, for Winston Smith, the book’s protagonist, revising history was a full-time job.

Everyone can see the video and hear what he said, yet you are lying about it. Do you think 1984 was an instruction manual? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 8, 2022

In all seriousness, when White House staff has to post-edit presidential speeches to keep Biden from looking like a literal 8-year-old reading a teleprompter, that’s a problem for America. And honestly, it’s a problem for the rest of the world because a weak America makes for a more dangerous world.

Just ask the Ukrainians and the Baltic states.

