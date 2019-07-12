WH Summit Gets Heated When CNN Analyst Mocks Attendees as ‘Eager for Demonic Possession’

A shouting match ensued in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday as a Playboy magazine writer and CNN analyst called a group of conservative journalists “a group of people that are eager for demonic possession.”

Over 100 conservative bloggers and journalists were assembled in the Rose Garden on Thursday following a “Social Media summit” where they discussed the censorship of conservative news on social media platforms.

It was then that Playboy’s White House correspondent Brian Karem appeared to be upset about the seating arrangements.

“I’m just standing around,” he said. “This is a group of people that are eager for demonic possession.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

After the #SocialMediaSummit @realDonaldTrump invited the conservative influencers to the Rose Garden for his press conf We got the nice seats & I guess “journalist” @BrianKarem was sadHe tried to pick a fight w/ @SebGorka & then thought better My $$$ was on Seb as I note pic.twitter.com/yXfJfOKaZT — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 11, 2019

Former British soldier and talk-show host Sebastian Gorka shouted back at him, “You are a journalist, right?”

Karem responded to Gorka and told him they could “go outside and have a long conversation.”

By this time, Gorka was making his way across the White House lawn and told the group of assembled reporters that Karem was “threatening” him.

“You’re a punk! You’re not a journalist! You’re a punk!” Gorka shouted at Karem.

Karem was shouting back at this point too and said, “Go home!”

“Hey Gorka! Get a job,” Karem added.

About this time, the Secret Service jumped in as the group of conservative reporters began to chant, “Gorka! Gorka! Gorka!”

As things began to calm down, former Tuscon police officer and conservative social media influencer Brandon Tatum talked to Karem and told him that he had just “threatened Gorka just a minute ago.”

“You told him to go outside,” Tatum said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I said I would talk to him. I didn’t threaten him. I’m standing right here! … I didn’t threaten to kick his butt,” Karem said.

“Everybody knows what that means,” Tatum fired back at the CNN analyst. “It’s an embarrassment.”

Shortly after the heated moment took place, Gorka called Karem a “punk” on a video posted on Twitter.

Nothing like getting a member of the FAKENEWS challenge you to a fight when you’re both standing in the Rose Garden of the @WhiteHouse. These people are not journalists. They’re punks and political saboteurs. FYI: @Uncle_Jimbo has the WHOLE thing on video. pic.twitter.com/GILlRt0Suj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 11, 2019

“A reporter, who was a punk, screaming at the president, wanted to challenge me to a fight outside the White House,” he said.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Gorka said, “Brian Karem is a washed up has-been who allegedly writes for a soft-porn magazine and who verbally abused Sarah Huckabee Sanders for years. Someone had to take him on.”

