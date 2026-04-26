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Someone holds a phone with a picture of a post published by President Donald Trump on Truth Social showing the alleged shooter accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026.
Someone holds a phone with a picture of a post published by President Donald Trump on Truth Social showing the alleged shooter accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026. (Chris Delmas - AFP / Getty Images)

WHCD Shooter Was California Teacher Once Praised as 'Teacher of the Month'

 By Hudson Crozier  April 26, 2026 at 3:15am
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Authorities identified the gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington on Saturday night as a California man, according to reports citing law enforcement sources.

Cole Allen, from Torrance, California, attacked the event while President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials were in attendance, The New York Times and CBS News reported.

On-scene footage posted to social media showed guests crouching to the floor or running after four shots were heard, with law enforcement surveying the area with guns.

Officials apprehended the suspect alive, Trump and the FBI said on social media.

Allen was praised as “Teacher of the Month” by C2 Education of Torrance in a December 2024 Facebook post from the tutoring school.

Allen made a $25 donation to former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, Federal Election Commission records show.

Trump posted pictures on Truth Social of what appeared to be the suspect pinned face-down on the hotel’s floor, shirtless and restrained by law enforcement agents.

Blurry video footage posted by the president showed a figure racing past agents on foot in a hallway of the Washington Hilton hotel, where the annual dinner was hosted.

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Hudson Crozier
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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