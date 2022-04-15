'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Divided Over Pat Sajak's Indelicate Question to Vanna White

Longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak and letter-turner Vanna White have been developing their on-air chemistry for almost four decades.

Yet on Wednesday, Sajak asked White a question that some viewers felt crossed the line.

According to the New York Post, professional opera singer Ashley Fabian won more than $67,000 on Wednesday’s episode. As the show came to a close, Sajak and White began engaging in their usual banter.

Given Fabian’s profession, Sajak tried to discuss the topic at hand.

“Are you an opera buff at all?” he asked White. She replied, “Yes, I’m not a buff, but I like opera.”

Sajak then asked the question that would stir debate on social media for hours after the show concluded.

“Have you ever watched opera in the buff?” he said. “I’m just wondering.”

White simply replied, “No,” and the two continued to smile and make small talk as the credits rolled.

Some social media users were shocked and even outraged by the comment after the fact, and they made their concerns known.

One user even characterized the comment as a “#metoo moment.”

I feel like I just witnessed a #metoo moment on @WheelofFortune ? — shelley ripley (@shelleymac911) April 14, 2022

My wife and I looked at each other and we were like what did we just hear? — Michael Kiser (@Bajarbooks) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, others said Sajak was simply attempting a joke and critics were searching for a reason to be angry.

I swear. You need to get a life if yours revolves around constantly trying to cancel everyone for the slightest offense. REALLY!!!??https://t.co/pQgb9HIX5G — Anderson Lemon (@lemon_anderson) April 14, 2022

So Pat Sajak made a stupid pun about watching opera in the buff and people are livid over it! We can’t have comedy in Detroit! — 🎂Tristin 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈❤️🇺🇦 (@Tgraman33453) April 14, 2022

Pat Sajak made a bad dad joke.

That is all.@patsajak — Fearless People Pray For Peace 🙏 (@LuLu99882995) April 14, 2022

In any case, Sajak and White’s longstanding professional relationship makes it unlikely this moment will cause any sort of major rift between the two.

As for the fans, the debate may go on.

