'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Undergoes Emergency Surgery

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery Thursday, the show announced Friday on Twitter.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the show tweeted.

“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

The image tweeted showed the show’s famous game board reading, “Get Well Soon Pat!”

Others also tweeted best wishes to the host.

God bless you @patsajak I’m praying for you and for your speedy recovery! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/PQCZIDbdDO — Anthony J Martinez (@rumba_cat) November 8, 2019

The program is now in its 37th season. Sajak, 73, has hosted the game show since 1982.

Sajak’s time on the sidelines will mean a first for White. Although White has been with the show since 1982, she has never hosted it until now, according to the New York Post.

On Monday, Sajak had been in good health as he joined White and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek to honor the shows’ producer, Harry Friedman, who now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, People reported.

“He makes every member of the staff feels invested in the show,” Sajak told People, referring to Friedman. “He’s just a caring guy and he knows what he wants and he’s not a pushover. There’s always a good reason for what he does and he always has the show and the audience in mind. He’s just a great guy.”

Sajak noted that Friedman has worked on both shows for 25 years.

“I’m mostly going to miss being around a contemporary because he’s my age. Between rounds, I go over and we made stupid jokes and references that no one else would get under 60. So I’m going to miss that,” Sajak said. “I’ll just be talking to myself.”

Sajak was honored in May by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running game show host for one show.

Meet the @GWR title-holder for the Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show, @patsajak! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/zHN3woM6Sx — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) May 9, 2019

White revealed an aspect of her relationship with Sajak this spring during an interview with Fox News.

“Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years and that was over putting ketchup on a hotdog,” she said.

White is a fan of both ketchup and mustard. Sajak prefers mustard only.

White said although she and Sajak are the public faces of the show, they are not the only ones involved.

“Well, we have a great producer and we have about 150 people who help put that show on, so it’s a big team effort. It’s teamwork,” White said.

Sajak has said retirement is on the horizon, but it is not time yet.

“I’d like to leave while the show’s still popular, and I’d like to leave before people ask me to leave,” he told USA Today, “and I’d like to leave before people tune in and see me and go, ‘Ooh, what the hell happened to him?’”

“When I do leave, it won’t be because I’m sick of it or burned out by it; I’ll leave because it’s time to go,” he said.

