The British Broadcasting Corporation has been accused of doctoring a speech by President Donald Trump from Jan. 6, 2021, just before the Capitol incursion, according to an internal whistleblower memo.

The document, viewed by the London-based Daily Telegraph, claimed the BBC “completely misled” viewers by omitting Trump’s remarks about keeping things peaceful that day.

The 19-page dossier stated that the network had broadcast the “mangled” clip just one week before the 2024 presidential election.

The report was put together by a “recent member of the corporation’s standards committee and is now circulating in government departments,” The Telegraph reported.

The dossier claimed the BBC made it appear as if Trump was saying things he never actually said, “by splicing together footage from the start of his speech with something he said nearly an hour later.”

The whistleblower also accused senior executives and the network’s chairman of ignoring complaints from their own standards team, and sent copies of the letter to every member of the BBC’s Board in October.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., reacted to the story on the social media platform X, branding the BBC as “fake news,” while linking back to the Telegraph piece.

“The FAKE NEWS ‘reporters’ in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s*** as the ones here in America!!!!” Trump Jr. wrote.

The Telegraph is expected to publish more excerpts from the memo, highlighting BBC’s bias over its coverage of Gaza, as well as censorship practices related to transgender issues.

The Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage said, “It’s no wonder that fewer people are paying the BBC license fee every single year.”

Former BBC radio host Liz Kershaw added on X that, “This is no surprise to me. I presented News and Current Affairs programmes on the @BBCNews on 4 stations from 1993 to 2011. The biased groupthink among its journalists was outrageous and had to be fought and rebalanced every day.”

Member of parliament Caroline Dinenage, who chairs the Commons culture, media, and sport select committee, said, “At a time when trust in both politics and mainstream media is so low, our state broadcaster has an additional responsibility to ensure that it reports contentious and potentially inflammatory issues with a straight bat.”

She added, “These allegations are extremely worrying and come at a critical time for the BBC. The DCMS committee will meet tomorrow and will no doubt discuss the implications of this.”

