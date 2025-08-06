Whistleblower Bombshell: Was Hillary the One Responsible for the Actual 2016 Hacking That's Been Blamed on Russia?

It was one of the most remarkable pieces of evidence to be released thus far in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s information declassification drops regarding the 2016 election and its aftermath, and the potential implication was so astounding that even conservative outlets missed it.

However, it cannot be missed forever, and the question must be asked: Did Hillary Clinton end up hacking America and blaming it on Russia?

Let’s back up a bit and also realize that, firstly, we’ll probably never know the answer to that question. Secondly, it’s an implication one can reach after reading one of the documents Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified over the past month that has gotten the least scrutiny.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.