A Uighur woman exiled from the Chinese region of Xinjiang and now living in Turkey has given a chilling account of mass sterilizations committed against women of the ethnic minority from her own personal experience as a doctor.

What the Chinese government has been extensively accused of doing with the Turkik Uighur population in the region is a modern-day genocide, easily comparable to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

According to the overwhelming evidence, Uighurs are being detained in camps, tortured, sterilized and even killed en masse — to the point of decimating their population, according to some of the horrific reports. Chinese Communist Party officials claim they are merely seeking to combat terrorism, yet what they’re engaging in by every definition violates the U.N. Genocide Convention, of which China is a signatory.

The Trump State Department notably classified the treatment of the Muslim minority as genocide, while the Biden State Department has been accused of going too soft on the authoritarian regime in the manner it has sought to address these atrocities.

47-year-old Gülgine, who worked as a gynecologist in Xinjiang, told The Sankei Shimbun from her home in exile in Istanbul, Turkey, that many Uighur women don’t even know they are being sterilized, yet it is occurring on large scale in the autonomous region.

TRENDING: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters’ Statement ‘May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned’

“A lot of women were put on the back of a truck and sent to the hospital,” she said, as reported by Japan Forward. “The [sterilization] procedure took about five minutes each, but the women were crying because they did not know what was happening to them.”

Gülgine, who is herself sterilized, performed the procedures that rendered many Uighur women barren while working as a doctor at a hospital in Urumqi, Xinjiang’s capital. She said that she’s spoken with fellow exiles in Turkey who complain they can’t have children only to discover what was done to them in their home country.

She shared photos of T- and U-shaped intrauterine devices (IUDs) which she said were inserted into the women’s wombs.

She believes that the sterilization program, which she says began systemically in the 1980s around the same time the “one-child policy” was implemented, is aimed at keeping the Uighurs a minority. However, in recent years, the number of sterilized Uighurs has increased.

Is the U.S. doing enough to condemn the Uighur genocide? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (5 Votes) 99% (605 Votes)

According to Chinese government statistics as reported by Japan Forward, “As of 2018, there were about 60,000 men and women who were sterilized by the binding of the seminal duct and fallopian tubes, about 14 times as many as in 2013. Procedures to implant IUDs were performed at a rate of 200,000 to 300,000 people each year. As of 2017, about 3.12 million women had been fitted with this contraceptive device, accounting for 60% of married women of childbearing age.”

Living in Istanbul, Gülgine, who declined to provide her last name or allow herself to be photographed, has seen dozens of women who were sterilized in their homeland.

“She has examined more than 150 so far, but many don’t know they have been sterilized, and some women start crying in anger when she explains what has happened to them,” the Japanese outlet explained.

This latest purported account of the atrocious human rights abuses suffered by the Uighur population only adds to the mountain of evidence as to the sheer evil of communist China and its blatant unwillingness to adhere to the standards of the global organizations it belongs to.

It deserves a robust denunciation from the whole of the global community.

RELATED: Biden Talked Tough on China 3 Weeks Ago, But Look at the Deal He Just Inked with Our Biggest Adversary

It’s not just Uighurs — earlier this month an anonymous report emerged detailing horrific mobile brainwashing units where Christians, Muslims and Falun Gong practitioners are subject to unthinkable torture for refusing to agree with a statement provided to them by state officials.

You simply cannot profess to believe in human rights if you do not agree communist China is a cruel, wicked regime that doesn’t deserve the time of day from our nation.

Our collective consciences in the modern United States are seared — as well they should be — by the shocking and horrific treatment of Jews in Nazi concentration camps and godless treatment of slaves in the American South.

Yet while we often, to our shame, hurl comparisons to these past atrocities at our ideological opponents, there are easily comparable atrocities being committed against the Uighurs in China at the hands of an authoritarian regime that uses the progressive’s narrative on race and oppression against us.

Please, just take a moment and let the sick, twisted irony of all this sink in and to petition the Lord to help us.

How can we claim to stand for justice and equality when this rising global superpower is so brazenly trampling the image of God — today, right now, across the globe — and so many turn a blind eye?

How about we fight authoritarianism today rather than sow seeds of division over the wounds of the past — because history is already repeating itself.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.