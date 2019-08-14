Whistleblower Comes Forward After Google Intimidates Him with Police ‘Welllness Check’

Project Veritas’ anonymous Google insider who released internal documents in June has decided to go public in a recent interview after receiving a threatening letter from Google and having the police show up at his home in San Francisco.

“This is an act of atonement, to make my conscience clear,” Zachary Vorhies, a former senior software engineer at Google, said in an interview with Project Veritas.

“I felt that our entire election system was going to be compromised forever by this company that told the American public that it was not going to do any evil.”

After his anonymous interview with Project Veritas in June, Google sent Vorhies a letter that said it knew what he had done. The letter made a series of demands, including that he hand over his laptop that contained internal documents he had saved over his time working at the company.

Although Vorhies answered Google’s questions honestly, he sent the documents to the Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

“I had been collecting the documents for over a year. And the reason why I collected these documents was because I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company and I realized that they were going to not only tamper with elections, but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States,” Vorhies said.

“They were intending to sculpt the information landscape so that they could create their own version of what was objectively true.”

After a Twitter user outed Vorhies as the anonymous leaker in June, attorneys told him Google would try to ruin his life. So he created a “deadman’s switch” to release all of the documents to the public in case something happened to him.

These concerns may have been justified, as the police were sent to find Vorhies, and San Francisco authorities confirmed to Project Veritas that they had been asked to make a “mental health call.”

“Google decided to do a ‘wellness check’ and from what I’ve understood from other attorneys is that they are trying to establish that I have some kind of mental problem to make their case easier,” Vorhies said. “This is a large way in which [Google tries to] intimidate their employees that go rogue on the company.”

Because of Google’s reaction, Vorhies decided to go public and release the 950 pages of insider documents to get the target off of his back. All of these documents were available to full-time employees, he said.

“When they see the documents themselves, they’re going to be shocked, they’re going to be terrified, and they’re going to be like, ‘How can Google so blatantly lie to the American public and lie to Congress when there is a pile of evidence that what they’re saying is untrue,'” Vorhies said.

One of those documents was a blacklist for Google Now, a feature on the Google app that has now been merged with the regular Google feed, which includes websites like Conservative Tribune, a section of The Western Journal, The Gateway Pundit, NewsBusters and many others.

According to Vorhies, this is just one of many blacklists.

“If Google wants to have political bias and they want to say they have political bias, that is their right as a company,” he said.

“But for them to go under oath and say these blacklists do not exist … is hypocritical at the least and perjury at the worse.”

This document, as well as the other leaked blacklists, is important because, in his December 2018 testimony in front of Congress, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “We don’t manually intervene any particular search. Providing users with access to high quality information is sacrosanct.”

Congress is currently investigating Google on antitrust issues. It remains to be seen whether Pichai or any of Google’s representatives lied to Congress.

The Western Journal has reached out to Google for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

