Whistleblower at Company That Supplies Boeing Fuselages Dies at Age 45

A whistleblower for a Boeing supplier died Tuesday at the age of 45 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and then MRSA, according to The Seattle Times.

Joshua Dean, who had been a quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystem, had claimed manufacturing defects on Boeing’s 737 MAX were being ignored, the outlet reported.

The Wichita, Kansas, man became ill about two weeks ago, according to his aunt, Carol Parsons.

A Facebook post from his mother said he also suffered a stroke.

“It was brutal what he went through,” Parsons said. “Heartbreaking.”

In a complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration, Dean described “serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line” at Spirit, according to the Times.

Spirit fired him in April 2023. He then filed a complaint with the Department of Labor saying he was fired in retaliation for his stand.

Dean was represented by a law firm in South Carolina that also represented Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who was found dead in March. Barnett’s death was ruled a suicide.

“Our thoughts are with Josh Dean’s family,” Spirit representative Joe Buccino said. “This sudden loss is stunning news here and for his loved ones.”

Brian Knowles, a lawyer who represented Dean, said he would not speculate on the deaths of two whistleblowers coming weeks apart.

“Whistleblowers are needed. They bring to light wrongdoing and corruption in the interests of society. It takes a lot of courage to stand up,” Knowles said, according to the Times. “It’s a difficult set of circumstances.

“Our thoughts now are with John’s family and Josh’s family.”

In 2022, Dean said mechanics were improperly drilling holes in the aft pressure bulkhead of the 737 MAX. He said nothing was done.

Dean was fired after another defect was found in fittings attaching the rear tail fin to the MAX’s fuselage, according to the Times. Dead did not report that flaw.

Spirit later announced the issue with bulkheads that he had flagged.

“After I was fired, Spirit AeroSystems [initially] did nothing to inform the FAA, and the public” about the issue, Dean said in a complaint.

An FAA letter to him later said, “The investigation determined that your allegations were appropriately addressed under an FAA-approved safety program. However, due to the privacy provisions of those programs, specific details cannot be released.”

The 737 MAX is not the only aircraft Boeing makes that has been the subject of concern.

Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour told NBC News that the company’s 787 Dreamliners could eventually “drop to the ground” midair if the production issues he raised were not addressed.

Salehpour was asked if he would board one of the jets with his family, and he replied, “Right now, I would not.”

He has said Boeing did not heed his concerns.

“I was ignored. I was told not to create delays. I was told, frankly, to shut up,” Salehpour said.

