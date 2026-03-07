Share
News
Two police officers walk through a city park on a sunny day on June 14, 2025.
Two police officers walk through a city park on a sunny day on June 14, 2025. (Charles-McClintock Wilson / Getty Images)

White Cops in Philadelphia Sue City Over Alleged Racial Discrimination

 By Michael Austin  March 7, 2026 at 7:30am
Share

Multiple white male police officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are suing the Philadelphia Police Department over alleged discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.

The lawsuit — filed by America First Legal on behalf of five white police officers — contended that the law enforcement professionals were “passed over for promotions and denied advancement because of their race and sex,” according to a Feb. 26 release from the group.

Philadelphia allegedly tried to conform the racial demographics of the police force to the population of the overall city, causing them to pass over white officers for promotions.

The plaintiffs all have “high civil exam scores, strong service records, positive annual performance reviews, and significant law-enforcement experience,” America First Legal said.

They could have been promoted to the captain or lieutenant level, but were instead bypassed “in favor of non-white male candidates with lower civil-service exam scores and lower rankings on the promotion-eligibility lists,” the list added.

Philadelphia has a “Rule of Five” diversity policy, in which lower-performing female and minority candidates for promotions can more easily advance.

Before the death of George Floyd, the city had a “Rule of Two” policy, under which the city had to “select from the top two candidates based on merit.”

But the new “Rule of Five” loosened those standards.

Related:
DHS Releases Latest 'Worst of the Worst' List of Criminal Illegal Aliens

America First Legal senior counsel Nick Barry noted that “federal civil-rights law prohibits employers from making promotion decisions based on race or sex.”

“Put simply, employers cannot use protected characteristics to override merit. Promotions must be based on excellence, experience, and performance, not on the race or sex of the candidate,” he continued.

America First Legal said that the lawsuit is part of a broader effort toward “rooting out and destroying DEI in the United States.”

The group has voted to sue “any public or private employer that uses illegal race or sex preferences in hiring or promotions.”

“Hiring and other employment practices must be based on merit and excellence,” the release added. “AFL will fight on behalf of American workers to ensure that individuals are hired and promoted based on their skills and not their race or sex.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




DHS Releases Latest 'Worst of the Worst' List of Criminal Illegal Aliens
Trump's Name Will Be on the Tallest Tower in Australia as Trump's Company Makes International Real Estate Move
Another 'Day in the Life' Video Shows Cushy Conditions at Tech Company
Hegseth Reveals What Happened to Trans Kindergarten Teacher Who Wore Wolf Tail Around Kids
Woke Christian Leaders Issue Letter Against Rise of 'White Christian Nationalism'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation