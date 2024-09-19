'White Dudes for Harris' Just Released Its First Ad, And It's Not Going So Well

You ever see a car wreck so inexplicable that you can’t help but slowly brake and stare with your jaw agape?

This is the political advertising equivalent of that.

The already comically stupid “White Dudes for Harris” — an activist group of white men in support of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris — lost whatever smidgen of credibility it had left after the group proudly touted its first ad for the vice president on Thursday.

You can watch it for yourself below (try not to cringe too hard):

Proud to unveil the very first ad from #WhiteDudesForHarris! 🎉 We’re coming together to support @KamalaHarris, focusing directly on talking to white dudes about our role in this election. This is just the beginning—we’re showing up, speaking out, and standing for what matters. pic.twitter.com/WAGMb8fbLD — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) September 19, 2024

Without even mentioning the grating, wannabe-New Yorker narrator, the ad is completely farcical on a number of levels.

First of all, the ad begins by doubling down on normalizing anti-white racism, which is quite the problem in 2024. That alone should completely discredit it because it is fully possible to support Kamala Harris without being racist against white people.

Then, the ad then pivots to how “this isn’t about picking teams,” and cites Harris’ apparently robust plans for the future.

Never mind that her policies are easily picked apart, what about the simple fact that Harris would be a continuation of the last four, dreary years?

Lastly, it’s always worth looking at who pays for any political ad.

In this case, a “Beige Rainbow PAC” paid for this ad, and according to federal records, the group came into existence the same day the ad dropped.

That’s not suspicious at all, right?

But don’t just take this writer’s word for the odoriferous nature of the entire ad.

Just look at some some of the social media response to it.

One X user asked why he should support the party that — as the beginning of the ad showed — doubles down on anti-white racism?

Why should we vote for the candidates who want to allow widespread discrimination against us in education and employment? — Patrick (@PMC713) September 19, 2024

Another X user effectively relayed how hard he cringed at all of it:

I’ve never seen anything more off-putting. I feel terrible for you. I really truly pity you. wow. — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) September 19, 2024

But perhaps one of the most astute observations came from Daily Wire film auteur Matt Walsh, who actually questioned the entire credibility of the “dude” supporters by noting something was a little off about the entire debut ad.

“Exactly what I expected from an ad for white men made by liberal women,” Walsh said in response to the ad.

Whatever the criticisms are, an ad’s effectiveness will ultimately be judged on how many minds and hearts it sways in the upcoming election.

Given, that, based just on the ad itself … do you think this ad has a better chance of swaying a fence-sitting voter for Harris, or do you think it has a better chance of further alienating fence-sitters?

We all know the answer to that.

