White Family Singled Out for Attack in Hawaii, as Seniors and at Least 1 Minor Assaulted - One Victim Required 13 Staples

A vacation in Hawaii turned violent when a family from California found themselves in the crosshairs of locals in a seemingly racially motivated attack.

The family was in Lahaina on Maui, and SF Gate reported that police responded to a call on July 17, characterized as a “disorderly incident involving approximately 30 individuals” at the Kaanapali Alii resort.

The Maui Police Department discovered 10 to 15 people at the scene when they arrived, and some had “visible injuries.”

Seven people, ranging from a 17-year-old minor to a 62-year-old, alleged they were assaulted by a group of young people who threw chairs at them and made racial remarks.

“There were three females, one of which was the ringleader,” family member Joseph Headfield said.

“She got up in people’s faces, said, ‘We’re going to beat up your boys tonight. We’re going to beat up the haole boys.’”

For the unaware, a haole is a white person.

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One victim reportedly needed 13 staples for a head injury.

Hawaii News Now reported that a man identified as Daniel spoke about the moment when violence broke out as he rushed his family away. “By the time I came back, I saw one individual just getting beaten up on the ground, defenseless, by multiple people. And maybe 20, 30 seconds later, they were all running away.”

He saw his family getting “slapped, punched, kicked.”

Daniel placed the group’s ages younger and older than what SF Gate reported. “Our group consisted of ages from 85 to 11,” he explained.

“We were just not expecting any of this. We were on a private resort property, and we were just overwhelmed, completely, totally overwhelmed.”

Police arrested one 20-year-old on suspicion of assault, but he was later released.

SF Gate reported on Tuesday that three minors were arrested and charged with assault — a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds. The 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree assault and suspicion to riot. The other 16-year-old received a suspicion of riot charge.

Maui Police Department representative Alana Pico commented on the ongoing investigation. “We recognize the significant impact this incident has had on those involved and remain committed to conducting a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation.”

“Detectives have contacted and interviewed the involved parties, and the investigation continues as additional information is gathered and reviewed.”

Hawaii News Now added that the family believes the attack was racially motivated and that hate crime charges should be filed.

Former President Barack Obama and the Democrats’ constant race-fueled rhetoric have only heightened tensions in this country.

Racism against black America has been condemned thoroughly, while racism against white America has been championed.

It is in service of a neo-Marxist dialectic. Rather than using classical Marxism’s economically charged dialectic — the working class must overthrow the capitalist class — neo-Marxists have made the division racial.

White society is dominant. Whites are the oppressors we must overthrow.

That results in unapologetic racism against whites.

In the eyes of the Marxist, it’s permissible to lash out against your oppressor. The ends of a freer and more “equitable” society justify their treatment.

Slicing through the theoretical jargon, it’s the same story — hating someone for the color of their skin.

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