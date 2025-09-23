Share
News

White House Accuses Kamala Harris of 'Inciting Violence' in Her New MSNBC Interview

 By Johnathan Jones  September 23, 2025 at 9:49am
Share

Kamala Harris compared President Donald Trump to a communist dictator on MSNBC, drawing a sharp rebuke from the White House.

The former vice president sat down with Rachel Maddow on Monday night.

Harris, 60, accused Trump of being a “tyrant” and warned that business leaders were failing to stand up to him.

She said, “I worked closely with the private sector over many years, and I always believed that if push came to shove, those titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy, for the importance of sustaining democratic institutions,” according to Fox News.

“And one by one by one, they have been silent. They have been, you know, yes, I use the word feckless,” she added.

Harris also told Maddow, “Democracy sustains capitalism. Capitalism thrives in a democracy.”

She continued, “And right now, we are dealing with — as I called him at my speech on the ellipse — a tyrant.”

“We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators,” Harris said. “That’s what we’re dealing with right now under Donald Trump. And these titans of industry are not speaking up.”

Would the country be in a much worse position right now if Kamala Harris had won in 2024?

The White House immediately pushed back on the rhetoric, which was used less than two weeks after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On Monday night, the official Trump administration Rapid Response 47 account posted a clip of Harris’ remarks.

The Trump administration accused Harris of fanning the flames of more political violence.

“SICK: Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is inciting violence on MSDNC, calling the duly elected President of the United States — who escaped two assassination attempts — a ‘tyrant,’” the account wrote.

Related:
Kamala Reveals Her 1st Choice for VP, But Says He 'Was Too Big of a Risk'

The statement highlighted Harris’ own words: “‘…Communist dictators — that’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump.’”

The post accused Harris of reckless rhetoric that could inspire more violence.

Harris also spoke about her own failed 2024 campaign decisions during her MSNBC interview.

She revealed that Pete Buttigieg had been her first choice for vice president.

But Harris admitted she ultimately passed on him because of his homosexuality, instead selecting Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Jimmy Kimmel's ABC Return Suffers Another Blow: Second Major Affiliate Network Pulls the Plug
White House Accuses Kamala Harris of 'Inciting Violence' in Her New MSNBC Interview
Trump Now Has to Save Liberal Reporters from Gunman as California Lets Alleged ABC10 Shooter Out on Bail
Turning Point to Hold First Campus Event Since Charlie Kirk's Assassination - Powerful Tribute Planned
Breaking: Disney and ABC Bring Back Jimmy Kimmel Despite Charlie Kirk Controversy
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation