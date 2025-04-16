The Trump administration is refusing to surrender in its battle with the Associated Press.

After being ordered by a federal judge to give AP access to White House events, the Trump administration responded with a policy gambit that would remove a position set aside for wire services such as AP, Bloomberg or Reuters in a media pool, according to CNN.

Access to President Donald Trump is coveted, and rotates through the various media outlets that cover the White House.

The White House Correspondents’ Association formerly oversaw who received media pool spots. In February Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt took control, with minimal effect on who had access to Trump.

That is changing. Now, the pool will have one fewer spot for wire services, which means that AP, Reuters and Bloomberg are no longer guaranteed spots. The spot taken away from the wire services, which provide news to multiple media outlets, will now be set aside for a print journalist.

A White House memo outlining the change said “outlets will be eligible for participation in the Pool, irrespective of the substantive viewpoint expressed by an outlet.”

Trump and the AP have been at odds over AP’s refusal to call the Gulf of America by the name Trump gave it, instead calling it the Gulf of Mexico, the name by which other countries refer to the body of water.

The White House said Trump’s press secretary “shall retain day-to-day discretion to determine composition of the pool,” the Associated Press reported.

AP offered a different description of the pool process from that outlined by CNN. the difference between interpretations could not immediately be reconciled.

Should the White House be able to limit the AP’s access? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2717 Votes) No: 2% (64 Votes)

It said that due to the change, “roughly three dozen reporters will rotate for two regular slots.”

AP representative Lauren Easton castigated the new policy.

“The wire services represent thousands of news organizations across the U.S. and the world over,” Easton said. “Our coverage is used by local newspapers and television stations in all 50 states to inform their communities.”

While criticizing the administration, the AP report still admitted, “Despite the occasional fireworks, Trump has made himself accessible to the media more than his predecessor, former President Joe Biden. Cramped-quarters events, particularly in the Oval Office, are some of his favorite places to talk — rendering the new access policy all the more impactful.”

Sorry but the courts shouldn’t have any power to tell the President of the United States that he has to let the Associated Press in the Oval Office Thank you President Trump for defying the courts order and not allowing the hateful fake news organization in the White House — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 15, 2025

The White House has said AP had long been given access beyond anyone else, but times have changed.

“No other news organization in the United States receives the level of guaranteed access previously bestowed upon the AP,” it has said. “The AP may have grown accustomed to its favored status, but the Constitution does not require that such status endure in perpetuity.”

The Trump administration has said it will appeal a ruling that required AP to be given equal access to everyone else.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.