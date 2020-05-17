SECTIONS
WH Adviser Responds to Obama's Dig Against Trump, Labels Barack's Presidency a 'Kumbaya of Incompetence'

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on Oct. 26, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan.Bill Pugliano / Getty ImagesFormer President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on Oct. 26, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

By Chris White
Published May 17, 2020 at 9:27am
White House adviser Peter Navarro panned former President Barack Obama on Sunday for his criticism of federal officials’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Navarro slammed the former president during an interview on “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, telling the ABC host that Obama has become a member of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign media team.

He made the comments after Stephanopoulos asked him about remarks Obama delivered suggesting the Trump administration is fumbling the response.

“I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” Navarro said.

Obama argued during his virtual commencement speech to graduates of historically black colleges and universities on Saturday that the pandemic showed federal officials are incompetent.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” the former president said, without explicitly mentioning President Donald Trump.

“A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Navarro, for his part, knocked Obama for his handling of China during the former president’s time in the White House.

“His administration was a kumbaya of incompetence in which we saw millions of manufacturing jobs go off to China,” he said.

Navarro serves as Trump’s director of trade and manufacturing policy.

Obama’s commencement speech came shortly after he was heard railing against the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic during a leaked phone call to the media.

He called the reaction to coronavirus an “absolute chaotic disaster” and argued the upcoming November election is a fight against “being selfish, being tribal, being divided.”

Chris White
