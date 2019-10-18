White House Angers Opponents by Announcing G-7 Summit Will Be Held at His Resort, Climate Change Not on Agenda

The Group of Seven 2020 summit will be held at Trump National Doral resort next year, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday.

The summit will take place from June 10-12 at the resort property in Miami, Florida. The resort is owned by President Donald Trump’s family.

“We thought of the 12 places that we looked at … this was by far and away the best choice,” Mulvaney said.

Possible locations for hosting the summit were also considered across the country in states such as California, Colorado, Hawaii, Michigan, Tennessee and Utah.

Mulvaney made sure to emphasize that Trump would not be profiting from holding the event at the specific location.

“I get the criticisms. So does [Trump],” he said. “But no, there’s no issue here on him profiting from this in any way, shape or form,” he said.

“If you think it’s going to help his brand, that’s great, but I would suggest that he doesn’t need much help promoting his brand,” Mulvaney added.

The acting White House chief of staff also outlined what would and would not be on the agenda at the summit.

“The focus of the event will be global growth and challenges to the global economy, specifically we’re dealing with things like rejuvenating incentives for growth and prosperity, rolling back prosperity killing regulations, ending trade barriers and reopening energy markets,” he said.

“Taking a lot of what we’ve been doing here domestically with such success and trying to encourage the rest of the world to get on board.”

When asked, he specified that “climate change will not be on the agenda.”

During this year’s summit in Biarritz, France, Trump was not present at a session focused on climate, biodiversity and oceans, The Hill reported.

“The President had scheduled meetings and bilaterals with Germany and India, so a senior member of the Administration attended in his stead,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters at the time.

French President Emanuel Macron added that reporters “shouldn’t read anything into the American president’s absence. … The U.S. are with us on biodiversity and on the Amazon initiative,” according to Reuters.

The then-Group of Eight Summit was last held in the United States in 2012 at Camp David in Maryland.

