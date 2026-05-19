White House Announces Addition of 600 Prescription Drugs to TrumpRX in Major Expansion

President Donald Trump announced Monday that TrumpRx.gov has added over 600 generic medications as part of the administration’s plan to lower prescription drug costs for Americans.

The website, launched in February, lists lower drug prices negotiated by the Trump administration. It also directs users to private‑sector pharmacies and will use new price‑transparency tools, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

TrumpRx does not process insurance claims, but it does send users to drug manufacturers’ websites or coupons that can be redeemed at pharmacies. This is especially valuable for those paying out of pocket, or for medicines that insurers refuse to cover.

“Today’s announcement marks a historic innovation in making the drug purchasing process more transparent, competitive, and simple for American patients,” the announcement read. “Americans will be able to clearly and transparently understand the most competitive cash prices of their medications without insurance middlemen, encouraging them to compare against co-pays offered by their insurance company.”

It also mentioned delivery options through “various private” programs and said, “discounts offered by Amazon Pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs, and GoodRx will be integrated into TrumpRx.gov.”

The White House highlighted specific medications for cholesterol, blood thinners, blood pressure, diabetes, and others, yet noted that there would be no “offerings for controlled substances,” such as pain medications, sleeping pills, or anti-anxiety drugs.

In addition, “drugs with FDA-mandated risk evaluation and mitigation strategies, and medications not commonly offered through direct-to-consumer channels,” won’t be included.

The release went on to state that “patients struggling to pay for their medications may not be aware of the numerous discount programs available to them.”

“By listing each company’s discounts in one easily accessible place for patients to compare, TrumpRx.gov will drive greater cash price competition among the nation’s largest pharmacy discount companies.”

Trump has continuously said how unfair it is for Americans to subsidize lower drug prices around the world by paying more for vital medication.

In a news release from 2018 during his first term, Trump said, “It’s time to end the global freeloading once and for all.”

“American patients and taxpayers unfairly subsidize worldwide drug innovation and effectively foot the bill for lower drug prices in foreign countries,” the release declared.

“Foreign countries currently get much lower prices from drug makers, putting the burden on American patients to subsidize these discounts by forcing higher prices on the United States. Nearly every developed country engages in this unfair practice, yet past administrations simply looked the other way. Some have even threatened American patents to secure these cheap prices.”

The president has taken various steps to combat U.S. drug prices since the start of his second term as well.

In May 2025, the commander in chief signed an executive order titled: “Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients.”

Trump then directed administration officials to do everything possible to bring down U.S. drug prices to match those of other countries.

In July, Trump sent letters to 17 leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, highlighting measures they should take to match the lowest prices in other developed nations.

By September, the president announced 17 deals with major pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide price relief for consumers.

This recent addition of 600 new generic medications marks a staggering increase, as the website only listed brand-name drugs from those 17 companies before the expansion, according to USA Today.

“We went from the highest to the lowest [prices],” Trump said. “Outside of maybe a cure itself, it’s the biggest thing to happen to health care.”

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