The White House warned the GOP-controlled House of Representatives that President Joe Biden would veto a proposed bill that includes a military pay raise because the legislation doesn’t cater enough to left-wing agenda items such as abortion, climate change, diversity initiatives and transgender issues.

“If the president were presented with H.R. 4365, he would veto it,” the Office of Management and Budget wrote in a “statement of administration policy” on Monday.

HR 4365 outlines the proposed Department of Defense budget for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2024.

It includes a pay increase ensuring the lowest-earning service members would make at least $15 an hour for a 40-hour workweek, according to Military.com.

However, the Biden administration rebuked the legislation, saying it doesn’t do enough for transgender rights, abortion and climate change. How do these programs promote national security?

“The draft bills also include numerous new, partisan policy provisions with devastating consequences including harming access to reproductive healthcare, threatening the health and safety of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Americans, endangering marriage equality, hindering critical climate change initiatives, and preventing the Administration from promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the White House wrote.

When the GOP-led House passed the $886 billion defense bill in July, Republicans made several changes, including repealing the DOD’s abortion travel policy, which reimburses military personnel for costs incurred when traveling to get an abortion from a state where it’s illegal to one where it’s allowed.

The GOP made other amendments, including prohibiting the Defense Department from providing sex-change surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals and changing several “diversity” initiatives the Biden administration wanted included.

In its policy statement this week, the White House slammed HR 4365, saying the budget House Republicans had proposed was unfair to the LGBT community and would make “deep cuts to climate change and clean energy programs.”

Should military personnel receive a pay raise? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1060 Votes) No: 1% (12 Votes)

“The Administration strongly opposes the reduction of $715 million as related to climate change and the inclusion of section 8147 in the Committee bill, which would prohibit the use of funds for certain emissions and climate data for Federal contract offers,” the White House said.

In other words, this administration is saying it won’t approve a bill ensuring that our military personnel earn at least $15 an hour unless hundreds of millions of tax dollars are approved to bankroll left-wing agenda items such as abortion, climate change and transgender issues.

Biden was lambasted for his warped priorities on the social media platform X.

“So we have money for Ukraine but not money for anything related to our own country,” one person wrote.

So we have money for Ukraine but not money for anything related to our own country. GREAT! — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) September 14, 2023

He hates Americans — Carol Garrison (@Starynight0824) September 14, 2023

President Biden threatens to veto a GOP defense bill over culture wars, not real wars. https://t.co/sh55fsYO1V via @WSJopinion — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) September 13, 2023

But if there was 6 billion of pork in there for the climate grift he would sign it…. — Carol Garrison (@Starynight0824) September 14, 2023

The long list of bizarre demands that Biden wants crammed into the Defense Department’s 2024 budget would do nothing to improve the nation’s military readiness.

If anything, prioritizing transgender issues and climate change over national security endangers public safety and global stability. But that’s par for the course for this president.

The Biden administration has pulled military weapons from U.S. stockpiles a shocking 43 times to provide arms to Ukraine, according to the State Department. Thanks to the president’s numerous raids on American munitions and tax dollars, our cupboards are running bare.

Now, Biden is holding our national defense budget hostage so he can throw more tax dollars into transgender initiatives and climate change programs. He has to go.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.