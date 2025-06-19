White House Announces Firm Deadline for Decision on Military Intervention in Iran

Amid rampant speculation over whether President Donald Trump will bring the United States into Israel’s conflict against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday offered Trump’s latest comments.

Ever since Israel attacked Iran last Friday, Trump has made multiple enigmatic remarks about American involvement.

Because the U.S. reportedly possesses the only bombs that can take out deeply buried Iranian nuclear facilities, and has the only bomber that can carry the bombs, Trump’s decision maintains great weight for the future of Iran’s nuclear program.

Leavitt told the media Thursday that Trump had given her a comment to share, according to a post on X.

“I have a message directly from the president,” she said.

.@PressSec shares a message from President Trump: “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.” pic.twitter.com/r3yVnbZHAC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 19, 2025

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Trump’s statement said.

“He’s been very clear,” Leavitt also said, according to Fox News.

“Iran went for 60 days when he gave them that 60-day warning without coming to the table. On day 61, Israel took action against Iran. And as I just told you from the president directly, he will make a decision within two weeks in,” she said.

“President Trump inherited global instability from the last administration. He is always interested in diplomacy but not afraid to use strength,” Leavitt continued.

Leavitt asserted that Iran is closing in on having a nuclear weapon.

“Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the Supreme Leader to do that,” she said.

“And it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon, which would, of course, pose an existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the entire world,” she added.

“Nobody should be surprised by the president’s position that Iran absolutely cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. He has been unequivocally clear about this for decades, not just as president, not just as a presidential candidate, but also as a private citizen.”

Iran has said America will pay a price if it joins Israel in attacking Iran, according to Fox News.

“The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday.

The U.S. has about 40,000 American troops and Defense Department civilians in the Middle Eastern nations of Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

