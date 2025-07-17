Share
News
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

White House Announces Trump Has Been Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency

 By Johnathan Jones  July 17, 2025 at 1:39pm
Share

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.

The update came during Leavitt’s daily press briefing following online speculation about discoloration in the president’s hands.

Some social media users had also noted visible swelling in Trump’s ankles in recent public appearances.

Leavitt addressed those concerns directly in her statement to reporters.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” Leavitt said. “I know that many in the media have been speculating.”

“In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit,” she said.

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies,” Leavitt added.

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” she said.

Are you glad the White House is being transparent about this?

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” Leavitt clarified.

She added that all laboratory tests, including blood count, metabolic panel, and cardiac biomarkers, were “within normal limits.”

“An echocardiogram was also performed, and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function,” Leavitt said.

She stated that doctors found “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness.”

Leavitt also addressed recent concerns over minor bruising on the back of Trump’s hand.

Related:
Joe Rogan Explains Why He Changed His Mind About Interviewing Trump Before the Election: 'When They Tried to Kill Him…'

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” she said.

Aspirin, she added, “is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

“This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy,” Leavitt said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic venous insufficiency occurs “when veins in your legs are damaged.”

“As a result, these veins can’t manage blood flow as well as they should,” the clinic states.

It adds: “CVI causes blood to pool in your leg veins, leading to high pressure in those veins.”

The clinic also notes that “chronic venous insufficiency usually affects people over age 50” and impacts “about 1 in 20 adults.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Joe Rogan Explains Why He Changed His Mind About Interviewing Trump Before the Election: 'When They Tried to Kill Him…'
White House Announces Trump Has Been Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency
Liberal ESPN Pundit Snaps at Shane Gillis' ESPYs Bit: 'Doesn't Even Try to Make Clever Jokes'
Alert: Democrat Sen. Tina Smith Hospitalized, Condition Unknown
Exposed: The Fed's Great $2.5 Billion Remodeling Lie
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation