White House Announces Trump Will Become the First President To Attend March for Life

The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The announcement, which has been championed by those in the pro-life movement, came as the Senate began hearing opening arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial.

The March for Life rally has been an annual tradition since 1974 and is held each January to commemorate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that made abortion legal across the United States.

See you on Friday…Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

TRENDING: Schiff Prison Joke for Senators Falls Flat, Earns Him Ridicule

On Wednesday, the president retweeted a video from March for Life that showed highlights from the 2019 marches. “See you on Friday,” he wrote. “Big Crowd!”

The White House confirmed that Trump was planning to attend the march, making him the first sitting president ever to do so.

This Friday, January 24, President @realDonaldTrump will be the first President in history to attend the March for Life! — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2020

Do you think this announcement proves President Trump as the 'most pro-life president' in our country's history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (855 Votes) 1% (10 Votes)

“This Friday, January 24, President @realDonaldTrump will be the first President in history to attend the March for Life!” the White House tweeted.

This isn’t the first time the current administration has made a historic appearance at the march.

In 2017, shortly after he was sworn into office, Vice President Mike Pence became the first vice president to attend and address the pro-life crowd, according to The Washington Post.

Trump appeared via satellite that year and has sent a video message each year since.

“When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see the beauty and the human soul and the majesty of God’s creation. We know that every life has meaning and that every life is worth protecting,” Trump said in his 2019 video before outlining the actions he and his administration have made to protect life.

RELATED: Trump Fires Back at Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders Comments: 'Nobody Likes Her'

Following the announcement, March for Life President Jeanne Mancini issued a statement expressing the organization’s excitement as the March prepares to welcome Trump in person.

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life,” she said in the statement. “He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering.”

The official March for Life Twitter account also thanked Trump for “being a voice for the unborn” and for his efforts to cultivate a “culture of life.”

The March for Life is honored to announce @realDonaldTrump will be the first U.S. President to speak at the March for Life Rally. Thank you, President Trump, for being a voice for the unborn and continuously working to build a culture of life. https://t.co/lojZssLeim — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 22, 2020

The president’s announcement invoked such a strong reaction that the March for Life website crashed, according to the organization’s Twitter.

Many pro-life activists also commented on the historic news.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson praised Trump for his commitment to “break down the abortion industry.”

Prolifers, there has NEVER been a president in US history that has done more to break down the abortion industry more than @realDonaldTrump. Not Bush, not Reagan…no one. https://t.co/h1wJyrscz1 — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 22, 2020

“Thank you for your commitment to fighting for the lives of the most vulnerable, @realDonaldTrump!” Lila Rose, the founder of the pro-life Live Action media group, tweeted.

President Trump will be addressing the March for Life this Friday! He will be the first President to join the March in person. Thank you for your commitment to fighting for the lives of the most vulnerable, @realDonaldTrump!#RoevWade — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 23, 2020

Evangelist Greg Laurie wrote, “This is a really big deal and should be applauded by every pro- life person.”

@realDonaldTrump is the first @POTUS to speak in person at the March for Life.

This is a really big deal and should be applauded by every pro- life person. https://t.co/iKYtQBWfYV — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) January 23, 2020

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, wrote that Trump was the “most pro-life president in history.”

BREAKING:@realDonaldTrump will be the first president to speak LIVE at the March For Life in Washington DC This is the most pro-life president in history This is why 2020 matters The president is standing up for the millions of unborn children killed since 1973 Incredible! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 22, 2020

“This is why 2020 matters,” Kirk added. “The president is standing up for the millions of unborn children killed since 1973. Incredible!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.