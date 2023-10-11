White House Appears to Unleash on AOC, Tlaib, Omar Over 'Repugnant' Israel Comments

It’s not often that I get to write something positive about White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The press secretary has built up a reputation of giving nonsensical replies and rarely giving a straight answer, referring to her notes so often that Fox News’ Jesse Watters just calls her “Binder.”

But we have to give credit where credit is due, and kudos must be given to Jean-Pierre for apparently blasting some members of her own party for their “wrong,” “repugnant,” and “disgraceful” comments about the vile attacks on Israel by Hamas, according to Fox News.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Jean-Pierre was asked what her message was to some members of Congress who seem to be equating Hamas terror attacks with actions that Israel previously took.

“I’ve seen some of those statements this weekend, and we’re going to continue to be very clear. We believe they’re wrong. We believe they’re repugnant, and we believe they’re disgraceful,” Jean-Pierre said.

Although the members of Congress were not mentioned by name, it was widely reported that certain members of the far-left “squad” had made comments seeming to equate Israel and Hamas or even cast blame for the horrific attacks on the U.S.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan put out a statement blaming the U.S. for funding the “apartheid government.”

“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. … As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue,” Tlaib wrote.

Tlaib also refused to condemn or even comment on “Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads,” as seen in this blood-boiling clip.

Apparently Rashida Tlaib is okay with decapitating babies. She should resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/W12LHKPlGN — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 11, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York released a statement that read, “An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

Another member of the squad, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, blamed the U.S. government for their support of “Israeli military occupation and apartheid,” writing in her statement, “As part of achieving a just and lasting peace, we must do our part to stop this violence and trauma by ending U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NIt9G7aLMI — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) are facing criticism from fellow Democrats over statements in which they labeled Israel as an apartheid state and called for the U.S. to end funding to the nation, following a deadly attack by Hamas. https://t.co/a3fxxA1rH2 pic.twitter.com/BvKvfEGYya — The Hill (@thehill) October 10, 2023



Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who has made anti-Semitic comments in the past, posted on X on Monday, “Just as we honor the humanity of the hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians and 9 Americans who were killed this weekend, we must honor the humanity of the innocent Palestinian civilians who have been killed and whose lives are upended.”

Just as we honor the humanity of the hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians and 9 Americans who were killed this weekend, we must honor the humanity of the innocent Palestinian civilians who have been killed and whose lives are upended. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2023

Omar went on to attack Israel for the “routine destruction of their ancestral homes, destruction of their crops, and violent attacks on Palestinians” and for “attacks by the IDF and settlers against Palestinians.”

Palestinian residents of the West Bank have scarcely better lives than Gazans—with the routine destruction of their ancestral homes, destruction of their crops, and violent attacks by Israeli settlers. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2023

“As the world is condemning Hamas’s attacks, we must also oppose an Israeli military response that has already taken the lives of hundreds of Palestinians, including nearly two dozen children,” Omar wrote.

Jean-Pierre made it clear that there are no “what abouts” to this issue.

“Our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds, hundreds of Israelis,” Jean-Pierre said, Fox reported. “There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides.”

In times like this, it becomes clear how wrong the left is to label conservatives as the Nazis and anti-Semites.

The Republican Party has been united and unequivocal in its condemnation of the attacks.

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida put his own life on the line to help rescue 32 Americans, many of them likely Jewish, out of Israel, according to Florida’s Voice.

My friend, Florida Representative Cory Mills, is currently on the ground in Israel, helping to evacuate American citizens who are trapped in Israel. May God keep them safe as they continue their rescue efforts! @CoryMillsFL pic.twitter.com/6igKPrkX8R — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores_TX) October 11, 2023



Despite the slurs and stones thrown at conservatives, they always have and always will stand with Israel.

The giant glass house belongs to the Democrats.

It’s good to see the press secretary, albeit tacitly, admit it.

