White House Bans Children from Using 'Religious Symbols' in Easter Egg Designs
Imagine Hanukkah without the Star of David or the Fourth of July without the American flag.
These symbols are integral to the holidays they represent. Removing them would attack and diminish the foundation of why there’s a celebration in the first place.
But apparently, it’s OK to tear apart a holiday and remove iconic images from it — as long as it’s a Christian holiday, of course.
At the 2024 “Celebrating National Guard Families” art event at the White House, children are forbidden from submitting Easter egg designs that feature religious symbols or imagery.
That’s right — they can’t submit an egg design in a children’s art contest if it features anything religious on it. On a religious holiday.
A flyer for the contest, held in conjunction with the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, warned that any submitted egg design “must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”
The contest rules asked for children to “depict on an egg template a snapshot of their life — a favorite activity, scenery in your state, your military family, a day-in-your life, etc.”
But apparently, that snapshot can’t include anything religious, despite how integral it may be in not just the holiday, but their life as a whole.
It’s shameful that this requirement is listed along with restrictions like “inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful” and “material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.”
While those restrictions are understandable — of course the White House doesn’t want military kids to depict violent acts on Easter eggs — but religious content is nothing like those.
And religious symbolism is not that whatsoever.
Religious symbols are quite the opposite of the other restrictions.
It’s insane that the Biden White House can openly welcome drag queens within its wings, but bans children from drawing a cross on an Easter egg.
There could maybe be an argument to ban religious imagery on a non-religious holiday, but banning it on a holiday centered on religion?
It’s a clear attack on followers of Christ.
Perhaps it is just a small oversight on some poor overworked, underpaid intern who had to throw together a flyer and couldn’t put any real thought into it.
But that’s wishful thinking.
The much more likely reality is that it was an intentional move from the White House to remove Christian symbolism from Easter to appease those who hate and persecute Christians in the very country founded on its belief system.
