White House Calls for Historic Increase in Military Spending in 2027 Budget Proposal

President Donald Trump wants to take the U.S. military back to the days of Ronald Reagan and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

On Friday, according to Just the News, Trump asked Congress for a $1.5 trillion military budget in fiscal year 2027.

A pair of White House fact sheets provided details.

“The Budget request for the Department of War (DOW) advances President Trump’s delivery of peace through strength by reinvesting in the foundations of American military power — from defense industrial capacity to the readiness and health of the force — and ensuring the United States maintains the world’s most powerful and capable military by continuing to invest in innovative programs such as the Golden Dome for America,” the first fact sheet read.

The president’s “peace through strength” budget request came as the Iran war neared the end of its fifth week.

“The Budget builds upon the historic $1 trillion overall Defense topline for 2026 and requests $1.5 trillion in total budgetary resources for 2027. This is a $445 billion or 42-percent increase from the 2026 total resource level,” the first fact sheet added.

The president’s budget also included a 10 percent reduction in non-defense spending. “Savings are achieved by reducing or eliminating woke, weaponized, and wasteful programs, and by returning State and local responsibilities to their respective governments,” the document said, adding that it still provides “for our Nation’s veterans, seniors, law enforcement, and other critical priorities for the Federal Government.”

Meanwhile, Trump requested increases for DHS and the Department of Justice as part of his commitment to cracking down on crime, particularly migrant crime.

Other highlights included funding for veterans, fraud prevention, and the beautification of Washington, D.C.

The overwhelming focus, however, was on the proposed military buildup.

“Supporting American Maritime Dominance,” for instance, figured prominently on the White House’s first fact sheet. In fact, the new budget request builds on what the White House called “the largest consistent shipbuilding order by any administration since Franklin Roosevelt’s World War II ship buys.”

A second fact sheet, focused solely on “Rebuilding Our Military,” also emphasized the Trump administration’s historic spending request.

“For FY 2027, the Budget proposes $1.15 trillion in discretionary (28% increase) and $350 billion in mandatory bringing total resources for defense to $1.5 trillion (including a 44% increase for the Department of War (DOW),” the second fact sheet read.

“This amount exceeds even the Reagan buildup by approaching the historic increases just prior to World War II, a level that recognizes the current global threat environment and restores the readiness and lethality of our forces. The whole of government, whole of nation shipbuilding order of 41 ships alone represents the largest demand signal to the maritime industrial base since the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt,” the White House added.

In his 1989 Farewell Address, President Ronald Reagan identified the federal budget deficit among his regrets.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the national debt at the end of fiscal year 1989 stood at $2.857 trillion. By the end of fiscal year 2025, the debt approached $38 trillion.

As of April 2026, the national debt has soared past $39 trillion.

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