Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, left, speaks to the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, 2020. President Joe Biden speaks at the Dodd Center for Human Rights in Storrs, Connecticut on Oct. 15.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, left, speaks to the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, 2020. (Michael Reynolds / AP) President Joe Biden speaks at the Dodd Center for Human Rights in Storrs, Connecticut on Oct. 15. (Evan Vucci / AP)

White House Can't Contain Chatter Any Longer; Twitter CEO Goes Public with 'Hyperinflation' Warning

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2021 at 11:26am
A new voice added his blazing warning about the future of America’s economy as the Biden administration began a retreat from its predictions that inflation was a tiny blip on the radar of happiness.

Inflation has been hitting Americans since the summer, with prices rising on a wide range of goods.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey offered his dire two cents on Friday.

“Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening,” he wrote to his 6 million Twitter followers.

“It will happen in the US soon, and so the world,” he also wrote.

CNBC defined hyperinflation as “a condition of rapidly rising prices that can ruin currencies and bring down whole economies.”

Hyperinflation has often used in modern discussions in connection with Venezuela.

A 2019 report from CNBC crystallized the impact of hyperinflation on that nation.

It said that at that time, Venezuela’s hyperinflation rate was 10 million percent, with hopes of declining below 1 million percent. The report said that in six years, the cumulative decline of the country’s economy was 65 percent.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stopped using the word “transitory” to describe inflation.

He said inflation pressures would likely last longer than originally predicted, even stating they may move into 2020, according to Fox Business.

Other experts are blunt.

Does Washington need to stop spending now?

“[T]here is a lot more inflation on the horizon,” said Ian Lyngen, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, according to the Financial Times.

The publication reported that it had seen a letter from hedge fund manager David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital that Powell “hasn’t lifted a finger to fight inflation,” adding “inflation is here and it appears poised to worsen.”

In a commentary headlined “Inflation Is the Mother of Big Political Change” in the Wall Street Journal, Holman Jenkins Jr. wrote that “Inflation is like Covid: If it gets loose, it will dominate our politics.”

He noted that government spending could be a major factor in how inflation impacts the nation.

“We may discover other vulnerabilities but two gaping ones weren’t part of the story in the 1970s. In 1977 federal debt was 34% of GDP; today it’s 125%. And the share of Americans who’ve experienced direct government aid has quadrupled. It now comprises more than 50% of the population, and that’s before our vast pandemic spending and Joe Biden’s welfare ambitions,” he wrote.

“Which means a lot could go kerblooey and fast. Rising interest rates could double or triple today’s $400 billion interest bill on the national debt. Overnight, this item could rival Social Security and Medicare as the biggest single budget outlay,” he wrote

With an eye on the spending packages before Congress, he added, “To the upwelling of voter aggravation, add Congress’s likely targeting of indirect benefits that effectively put almost 100% of Americans on the dole.”

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




