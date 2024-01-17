This just in: The Biden White House has been caught in a big lie.

As you probably know, the Texas Military Department is attempting to halt part of the southern border invasion, and one of the things it’s doing is keeping U.S. Border Patrol agents from aiding the invaders.

And media reported that Texas soldiers kept Border Patrol agents from rescuing people from drowning in the Rio Grande River, or as CBS News phrased it, “The Department of Homeland Security says Texas authorities physically barred Border Patrol agents from trying to rescue drowning migrants.”

The alleged incident was detailed in a social media post by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, who said the TMD blocked the Border Patrol in their efforts to save the drowning individuals.

“This is a tragedy, and the State [of Texas] bears responsibility,” Cuellar said.

See below my statement on the recent death of three migrants – a female adult and two children – near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Fz878fnDg — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 13, 2024

But the accusations are false, according to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, posting that claims by Cuellar and media that Texas military caused the deaths “forgot to get the facts.”

“When [Border Patrol] requested access to river the drowning had already occurred & [victims were] found in [Mexico]” Abbott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turns out @RepCuellar (& some media) were so eager to point finger at Texas for drowning of migrants they forgot to get the facts. When BP requested access to river the drownings had already occurred & found in MX. The fact is the deaths are b/c of Biden’s Open Border magnet. https://t.co/MAScagsUXl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 15, 2024

“Claims that TMD prevented Border Patrol from saving the lives of drowning migrants are wholly inaccurate,” according to a TMD news release.

The Border Patrol and TMD were in direct contact Friday when, seeking to aid individuals in distress, the Border Patrol asked for access to a park TMD had been prohibiting the Border Patrol from entering.

“At the time that Border Patrol requested access, the drownings had occurred, Mexican authorities were recovering the bodies,” the news release said.

In a post, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin said that in a U.S. Department of Justice filing against Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, by 8 p.m. Friday a woman and two children had drowned, but Border Patrol did not learn of migrants in distress until an hour later.

That undercuts the White House claim that the TMD blocked the Border Patrol from rendering assistance to the individuals drowning, Melugin said.

The Biden administration once again pushed a false narrative at the border, now refuted by their own DOJ. White House claim: “On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency… pic.twitter.com/B8bsP13Mxv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 16, 2024

Already knowing of at least two drowning victims, the Border Patrol on Friday sought access to the park because they were concerned about others who might have been traveling with those who drowned, according to the news release.

As it turned out, there were two migrants the TMD caught, with one of them sent for was medical attention for hypothermia.

To ensure no other individuals were in trouble, “TMD remained engaged with lights, night vision goggles, and thermals to ensure that no additional migrants were in the river or in distress.”

Contrary to the claims of the media, Rep. Cuellar, and the Biden administration, the Texas Military Department is doing its best to save lives.

And to do the job the federal government refuses to do — save the border.

