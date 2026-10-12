White House Celebrates Columbus Day with Reference to Classic 'Sopranos' Moment

President Donald Trump went all in celebrating Columbus Day on Monday, even including a reference to the HBO series “The Sopranos.”

The White House posted on social media, “In this Administration, Christopher Columbus is a hero!”

In this Administration, Christopher Columbus is a hero! Happy Columbus Day! https://t.co/HrRnqKd9l4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 12, 2026

In Season 4 of “The Sopranos,” in an episode titled “Christopher,” Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, strongly defended the famous explorer.

In the scene, Tony’s son Anthony is reading the liberal “People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn.

Tony’s wife, Carmela, recounts to him that Anthony’s teacher told the teen that “if Columbus were alive today, he would go on trial for crimes against humanity.”

“Your teacher told you that?” Tony asks.

“It’s not just my teacher. It’s the truth. It’s in my history book,” Anthony responds.

Tony counters, “He discovered America is what he did. He was a brave Italian explorer, and in this house, Christopher Columbus is a hero. End of story.”

In his Columbus Day Proclamation, Trump affirmed this view, stating, “More than five centuries ago, Christopher Columbus embarked westward across uncharted waters and discovered the New World — bringing with him the rich traditions of Western civilization and paving the way to the birth of the American Nation less than three centuries later.”

Trump added that Columbus and his crew “unleashed a bold new age of discovery that expanded the horizons of knowledge, carried the splendors of the Western world across an ocean, and set in motion the forces that would culminate in the miracle of July 4, 1776.”

He also noted that he had a statue of Columbus installed on the White House grounds, which is a replica of one torn down and thrown into Baltimore Harbor on July 4, 2020.

The Department of the Interior also cleaned up and got the Christopher Columbus Fountain working again outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C.

It’s the first Columbus Day in 19 years that the water is FLOWING in the Christoper Columbus fountain at Union Station because of Trump restoration. Look! https://t.co/M8eW5meSFy — emily miller (@emilymiller) October 12, 2026

Trump further highlighted, “Columbus Day also holds special significance for our incredible Italian-American citizens. Like Columbus, they have embodied a steadfast love of country and faith in God, and they continue to strengthen our communities and propel our country to even greater heights.”

He concluded, “We embrace our duty to prove worthy of the inheritance he left us, to match his courage with our own, and to never abandon, forsake, or forget the beauty of our faith, the glories of our culture, and the stories of our heroes.”

By contrast, much of President Joe Biden’s Columbus Day Proclamation during his first year in office in 2021 was not celebratory.

It read in part, “Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past—that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them. For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: violence perpetrated against Native communities, displacement and theft of Tribal homelands, the introduction and spread of disease, and more.”

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American technology entrepreneur and conservative author Rod Martin wrote in a piece published Monday on Substack, “Today we celebrate Columbus Day. This day is a commemoration of discovery, of the audacity to push past the map’s edge for the sake of truth, and the chain of events that led to the creation of America, the apotheosis of Western Civilization.”

“Which is precisely why the Left hates him, demonizing Columbus as a means of delegitimizing us,” he argued.

“But the truth is the polar opposite of the Marxist myth. Christopher Columbus stands among the most consequential men who ever lived: an adventurer, entrepreneur, navigator, and visionary whose courage cracked the medieval world wide open and let the light in. He bet everything — reputation, livelihood, even his own life — on a daring idea that changed the entire trajectory of human history,” Martin wrote.

“Virtually all [of Columbus’] sins, both real and imagined… were unknown to him. One might as well blame George Washington for the Great Depression. The criticisms are largely nonsensical.” –@RodDMartin https://t.co/e3O1IWOVCE — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) October 12, 2026

He contended that many of the sins laid at Columbus’s feet were actually the result of those who came decades after his 1492 voyage.

“Columbus was an explorer. He died a generation before Cortez or Pizzaro. He believed he’d reached East Asia. Virtually all the sins, both real and imagined, that are heaped upon him were unknown to him. One might as well blame George Washington for the Great Depression. The criticisms are largely nonsensical,” Martin said.

He took on the notion that Columbus and other Europeans engaged in genocide by carrying diseases such as smallpox to the Americas.

“Europeans did not know what microbes were: they certainly had no idea that New World populations might not share Europeans’ immunity to them,” Martin wrote.

And as for the Europeans ending the paradise of America with their arrival, he noted that the natives engaged in war and slavery, while the Aztecs conducted human sacrifice on an “industrial scale.”

Martin concluded, “Columbus was not perfect. None of us is. But he is a worthy model of audacity in the service of something higher.”

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