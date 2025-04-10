White House Celebrates Major Economic Win as March Inflation Report Shows 'Incredible News'

After years of Biden-era inflation burning through the wages and savings of Americans, consumer prices eased in March.

Inflation fell below the levels experts had predicted, according to CNBC.

“Just out: ‘INFLATION IS DOWN!!!’” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Bureau of Labor Statistics figures said the Consumer Price Index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in March. That led to a 12-month inflation rate of 2.4 percent down from the February rate of 2.8 percent, according to CNBC.

The core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, was at 2.8 percent, the lowest core inflation rate since March 2021.

The experts had predicted a 12-month rate of 2.6 percent and a core rate of 3 percent.

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman @SteveMiran: “The core inflation print… on an annual basis, was the lowest core inflation print since March of 2021, so @POTUS‘ policies are working… America is BACK.” pic.twitter.com/ltVDj8iGpz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025

In a video posted to X, Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Steve Miran said the results show President Donald Trump has turned the economy around.

“The core inflation print, which is inflation stripping out volatile things like food and energy, that core inflation print on an annual basis was the lowest core inflation print since March of 2021, so President Trump’s policies are working at keeping inflation at bay, keeping inflation down,” he said.

“Between that and what’s going on with trade, you know, America is back,” he said.

A 6.3 percent decline in the price of gasoline helped energy prices decline overall. Shelter prices rose only 0.2 percent, for a 4 percent year-over-year increase, the smallest increase since November 2021, CNBC noted.

“Promises Made. Promises Kept!” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted on X.

“Inflation is down, jobs are up, and the Golden Age of America is underway. President Trump continues to undo the damage done by Joe Biden, and core inflation declined for the second month in [a] row – great news for American families and businesses,” Leavitt posted on X.

“President Trump’s aggressive economic agenda is already dropping prices across the board, from prescription drugs to car insurance,” she wrote.

“Every day, the Trump Administration is cutting regulations and taking action to deliver on the President’s commitment to quickly lower costs for all Americans.”

In a post on X, Vice President J.D. Vance called the report “Incredible news. Inflation even lower than expected!”

