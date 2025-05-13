White House Celebrates as Trump Secures 'Historic' Win Immediately After Arriving in Middle East

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has agreed to invest more than half a trillion dollars in the United States.

“We are rocking: The United States is the hottest country, with the exception of your country,” Trump said, pointing to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to The New York Times.

“If the responsible nations of this region seize this moment, put aside your differences and focus on the interests that unite you, then all humanity will soon be amazed at what we will see here in the geographic center of the world, and the spiritual heart of its greatest faiths,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

“Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism; and where people of different nations, religions, and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other,” he continued.

“It is crucial for the wider world to note, this great transformation has not come from Western interventionalists flying in with lectures on how to live or how to govern your own affairs. The gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation-builders, neo-cons, or liberal non-profits like those who spent trillions failing to develop Kabul and Baghdad.”

A White House fact sheet announcing a $600 billion Saudi investment in the United States called the deals “historic and transformative for both countries and represent a new golden era of partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia.”

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to Make America Great Again,” the White House said.

The deals include a $20 billion investment by Saudi Arabian DataVolt in AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

Further, the fact sheet said, GE Vernova will export $14.2 billoin in turbines and energy solutions while Boeing will take in $4.8 billion in sales of its 737-8 aircraft.

Trump also announced that a $142 billion defense deal with the Saudis will take place.

“The sales that we intend to complete fall into five broad categories: (1) air force advancement and space capabilities, (2) air and missile defense, (3) maritime and coastal security, (4) border security and land forces modernization, and (5) information and communication systems upgrades,” the fact sheet said.

Trump’s prepared remarks emphasized the power of trade to bring nations together, according to CNN.

“A new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism; and where people of different nations, religions, and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other,” Trump’s text said.

“After so many decades of conflict, finally it is within our grasp to reach the future that generations before us could only dream about — a land of peace, safety, harmony, opportunity, innovation, and achievement right here in the Middle East.”

The remarks also reminded Iran that there was still time to make the right choices.

“I am here today not merely to condemn the past choices of Iran’s leaders, but to offer them a new and a better path toward a much more hopeful future,” the text said, adding, “As I have shown repeatedly, I am willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences may be profound.”

During his speech, Trump also said that he would lift sanctions against Syria, according to NBC. The sanctions were imposed during the long-running Syrian civil war that ended in December when former ruler Bashar al-Assad fled the country.

