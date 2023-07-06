White House Changes Its Story Again, Now Says Cocaine Was Found Near Kamala Harris' Vehicle

The Biden administration has reportedly changed its story regarding where cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend and is now saying it was discovered near an area frequented by Vice President Kamala Harris and others.

The White House was briefly evacuated on Sunday when a bag containing a mystery white substance was found in the West Wing.

By Sunday night, a Secret Service representative said there was no danger.

The agency’s communications chief Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill, “On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area.”

“The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous,” Guglielmi concluded. “The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending.”

The substance was later tested and discovered to have been cocaine.

The saga has created a whodunnit as reporters peppered White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with questions about the unprecedented find — and who might have been responsible for it — on Wednesday.

It was initially reported the drug was found in the formal West Wing lobby.

NBC News reported sources close to the investigation now say it was discovered in a cubby area in the West Executive basement.

Do you think a Biden staffer is responsible for the cocaine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (1600 Votes) No: 59% (2258 Votes)

The network further reported with no apparent pun intended that the area is “heavily trafficked.” The area is generally used to store electronic devices.

NBC reported the area is also near where Harris is parked when she is brought to and from the White House.

Reporters Kelly O’Donnell and Megan Lebowitz reported:

“The cocaine was found in an entrance area between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, the sources said. The entrance is near where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo or SUV park. It is one floor below the main West Wing offices and the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area.”

O’Donnell discussed the latest twist with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Thursday afternoon:

MSNBC: White House now says cocaine found was near the West Executive entrance, closer to the Situation Room, “near where — for example — the Vice President’s vehicle is parked.”pic.twitter.com/FrUcK5Jfj3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 6, 2023

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas sent a letter to the Secret Service on Wednesday that demanded all available information about the discovery.

President Joe Biden and his family were reportedly at Camp David when the cocaine was found.

On Truth Social Wednesday, former President Donald Trump posted about the find.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” he wrote.

Trump also speculated the establishment media would soon move on from the story.

Politico reported on Wednesday that an anonymous law enforcement official said the culprit responsible for bringing the drug into the White House would likely never be found.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.