President Donald Trump could return to the White House on Monday, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows said that as of early Monday, he was hopeful that Trump would be able to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The president has been at the hospital since Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Spoke to the president this morning,” Meadows said in a statement, according to Fox News. “He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule.”

Trump “will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress,” Meadows said.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” he said that it would likely be Monday afternoon when a decision about a return to the White House will be made.

TRENDING: As Trump Gains on Biden, Rasmussen Uncovers Massive 'Suppression' of National Polls

Mark Meadows: Donald Trump improved overnight, eyeing Monday discharge to White House https://t.co/wJ4FH66hAE — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 5, 2020

“We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today, with his medical professionals making that determination later today,” Meadows said in the statement.

On Sunday, Dr. Sean Conley, who is treating the president, said that a return to the White House Monday could be possible.

Meadows told Fox News that Trump is “really not only understanding what millions of Americans have had to face as they’ve come in contact with this disease, but more importantly the fact that we need to continue to work on therapeutics.”

“His treatment has been remarkable,” the chief of staff said, characterizing Trump’s progress as “unbelievable,” according to CNBC.

“His strength has been incredible,” he said.

A return to the White House does not mean a return to normal. The president might have some isolation restrictions even after his return.

The White House includes an advanced medical unit.

RELATED: Jill Biden Drags Joe Away from Reporters: 'Come Back'

On Sunday, Trump raised the hackles of his opponents by taking an impromptu swing around the block in an SUV to wave at the supporters who have rallied outside Walter Reed.

Jonathan Reiner, professor of Medicine and Surgery at George Washington University, was among those deploring Trump’s action.

“By taking a joy ride outside Walter Reed the president is placing his Secret Service detail at grave risk. In the hospital when we go into close contact with a COVID patient we dress in full PPE: Gown, gloves, N95, eye protection, hat,” Reiner said, according to USA Today.

“This is the height of irresponsibility.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere said, however, that nothing was left to chance.

“Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it, including PPE. The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do,” he said, according to a White House media pool report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.