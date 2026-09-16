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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a March 11 event with President Donald Trump in Hebron, Kentucky.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a March 11 event with President Donald Trump in Hebron, Kentucky. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Announces She Has Beaten Cancer

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2026 at 4:24pm
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At the core of the Trump administration White House, there is a fighter who announced Wednesday that she has beaten one of the most dreaded enemies.

“Some personal news I’m grateful to share,” White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles posted on social media platform X.

“After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free,” she wrote.

“Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way. A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support,” she said.

Do you know someone who has dealt with breast cancer?

Wiles then noted that it was time for work.

“I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda,” she wrote.

Wiles was diagnosed with breast cancer in March, according to CBS News.

Wiles noted at the time of her diagnosis that she would be among the ranks of American working women who keep pursuing their careers even while facing cancer.

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“Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination,” Wiles said then. “I now join their ranks.”

As noted by Fox News, President Donald Trump had publicly praised Wiles as she has battled cancer while keeping the White House running.

Trump publicly cheered on Wiles throughout her cancer battle.

“It’s been especially inspiring to see her courage and toughness in recent weeks, and she’s been winning a battle with cancer and winning it decisively,” Trump said in a May video when Wiles received the Barbara K. Olson Woman of Valor Award from Independent Women.

“Not only is Susie the first female chief of staff in American history, she’s also one of the best White House chiefs of staff ever in history,” Trump said. “I say the best, actually.”

“I’m tremendously grateful for her friendship, loyalty, and support every single day,” he said. “She’s a real professional.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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