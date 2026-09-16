White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Announces She Has Beaten Cancer

At the core of the Trump administration White House, there is a fighter who announced Wednesday that she has beaten one of the most dreaded enemies.

“Some personal news I’m grateful to share,” White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles posted on social media platform X.

“After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free,” she wrote.

Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free. Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way. A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda. — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) September 16, 2026

“Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way. A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support,” she said.

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Wiles then noted that it was time for work.

“I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda,” she wrote.

Kim and I are thrilled to hear the wonderful news that Susie Wiles is cancer-free. She works tirelessly every day in service to the American people and the President, and her strength throughout this fight has been remarkable. Susie is a true fighter, and we couldn’t be happier… — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) September 16, 2026

Wiles was diagnosed with breast cancer in March, according to CBS News.

Wiles noted at the time of her diagnosis that she would be among the ranks of American working women who keep pursuing their careers even while facing cancer.

“Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination,” Wiles said then. “I now join their ranks.”

As noted by Fox News, President Donald Trump had publicly praised Wiles as she has battled cancer while keeping the White House running.

Trump publicly cheered on Wiles throughout her cancer battle.

“It’s been especially inspiring to see her courage and toughness in recent weeks, and she’s been winning a battle with cancer and winning it decisively,” Trump said in a May video when Wiles received the Barbara K. Olson Woman of Valor Award from Independent Women.

Incredible news. I’m deeply grateful, and I’m wishing Susie Wiles nothing but the very best. God has stood with us through every challenge and every triumph, and He has stood with you as well. May He continue to guide you, strengthen you, and bless you in all that lies… https://t.co/zUkcRxuCZw — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) September 16, 2026

“Not only is Susie the first female chief of staff in American history, she’s also one of the best White House chiefs of staff ever in history,” Trump said. “I say the best, actually.”

“I’m tremendously grateful for her friendship, loyalty, and support every single day,” he said. “She’s a real professional.”

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