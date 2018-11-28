White House Christmas Tree Hatred Is Demented & Bizarre. Melania’s Response Is Perfect

Since it’s Melania Trump who is decorating the White House, the Yuletide has transformed into a season of attacks and conspiracy theories by the self-proclaimed defenders of style. The glitterati has launched a campaign to viciously mock and bully our first lady. The journalists covering the decorations have come up with demented and bizarre takes on the meaning of the red Christmas trees in one of the many beautifully decorated rooms of the White House.

“We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic,” says @FLOTUS, responding to criticism of red Christmas trees at the @WhiteHouse. “In real life, they look even more beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/Z68wXWcy9o — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 28, 2018

Since the rooms were designed by first lady Melania Trump, the campaign is really just another one of the left’s cruel attempts to get at President Donald Trump. Imagine if Michelle Obama was behind this year’s White House Christmas decorations — the liberal media would be oohing and awing, while raving about how creative she is.

If you stop to think about it, the red Christmas trees in the White House are like a Rorschach inkblot picture that reveals the unconscious viewpoint, thoughts and heart of the observer. What do cruel remarks and descriptions of the trees tell you about the minds of these progressives? And what does it say about what their thoughts and minds are focused on?

Twitter started the mocking and then media outlets such as USA Today joined in by repeating and describing the red trees as “ghoulish,” “scary,” and “blood trees.” Others mocked them as something out of the disturbing TV show, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Vogue magazine not only likened the trees to the fictional town in the TV show, but also took offense and made a big deal that the decorations “are very pointedly described as Christmas decorations, not ‘holiday.'” This shows the ignorance of the writers at Vogue — the word holiday which she approves as politically correct actually traces its origin to the Christian “holy days,” as Christmas is considered a holy day.

“Welcome to Gilead”: Melania Trump’s red Christmas trees have Twitter crying “Handmaid’s Tale.” https://t.co/FrpbgTu6V6 pic.twitter.com/oQHwx6lc14 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 27, 2018

White house red trees decoration looks like a… pic.twitter.com/eqNKowdCdI — Carlos Escobar (@EstePipo) November 27, 2018

If you ever doubted the Trump/Russia collusion, this should put you over the top: This year in the White House, even the Christmas trees are red. pic.twitter.com/71Ge8NiHhD — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) November 27, 2018

So what do the red trees really symbolize in Melania’s White House Christmas decorations? Is there some dark and scary meaning, like the leftists want people to think while they laugh at her? No, they understand what a vicious weapon mockery is. The red trees relate to this year’s theme, “American Treasures” and symbolize patriotism, the heart of America.

WhiteHouse.gov says the color red, (as seen on the shield at the forefront of the bald eagle) on the presidential seal, goes back to the founding of America. Time.com reports that “Heraldic devices such as seals have specific meanings for each element and color, and the U.S. Seal was no exception. When the seal was presented to Congress, the Secretary of the Continental Congress said, ‘The colors are those used in the flag of the United States of America. White signifies purity and innocence. Red, hardiness & valour, and Blue… signifies vigilance, perseverance & justice.'” Melania’s red Christmas trees, as stated on the White House website, are a “symbol of valor and bravery.”

If you looked only at the liberal media for your information, such the Washington Post, whose headline reads, “Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations are the stuff of nightmares,” you’d think the entire White House was covered in “blood trees.”

So it’s similar to the Rorscach inkblot cards — unlike the caustic liberals who project their own dark thoughts and see scary evil things when they look at the decor, Melania Trump sees the patriotism and unique heritage of America.

If you want to see it with your own eyes, and not through the biased minds of the left, watch this short video about Christmas at the White House. There are other gorgeous and touching displays in other rooms decorated in a variety of creative ways that capture America and, as Melania Trump says, “honors the heart and spirit of the American people.”

