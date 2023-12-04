The White House is putting heat on Congress to approve more funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On Monday, the White House posted to its website an open letter to congressional leaders — the majority and minority leaders in both houses — calling for new money to be approved.

“I write to you today … to express the acute urgency we face as Congress weighs whether we continue to fight for freedom across the globe or we ignore the lessons we have learned from history and let Putin and autocracy prevail,” the letter from Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, began.

“We are out of money to support Ukraine in this fight. This isn’t a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now. It is time for Congress to act,” the letter said.

“I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks. There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time,” the letter said.

The Biden Administration has failed to substantively address any of my conference’s legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine, a path to resolving the conflict, or a plan for adequately ensuring accountability for aid provided by American taxpayers.… https://t.co/nwthjRxqyP — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 4, 2023

“Cutting off the flow of U.S. weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories. Already, our packages of security assistance have become smaller and the deliveries of aid have become more limited. If our assistance stops, it will cause significant issues for Ukraine. While our allies around the world have stepped up to do more, U.S. support is critical and cannot be replicated by others,” Young wrote.

The letter said that of the $111 billion in aid approved for Ukraine, $67 billion has gone back to defense companies to make weapons to replace those sent to Ukraine. The letter noted that although almost all of the military assistance funding has been spent, 24 percent of the money has been used for “economic assistance and civilian security assistance.”

The letter said that of “$10 billion in emergency funding for State and USAID humanitarian assistance,” most of it never went to Ukraine.

The letter said that “approximately three quarters has supported needs of vulnerable populations around the world who have been made victims by Putin’s use of food as a weapon in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the resulting impacts on global food security.”

Biden proposed $61.4 billion in so-called emergency funding for Ukraine as part of a $106 billion aid package that has run into resistance from Congress, according to Politico.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Democrat-controlled Senate will hold a vote on the package this week.

Although House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he does not oppose additional aid to Ukraine, according to Axios, that feeling is not universally shared among House Republicans, many of whom oppose more money to Ukraine. Johnson has also sought to tie aid for Ukraine to Republican priorities.

I love my Speaker. Maximizing his leverage to get as much out on illegal immigration as possible. He’s also throwing very clear outlines to reduce and sabotage Ukraine aid. THIS IS HOW YOU USE YOUR MAJORITY. McCarthy would’ve given it for free without any border security https://t.co/XxdlMsCogK pic.twitter.com/vZDRqqkSnG — Mearsheimer Realist (@Real_Politik101) December 4, 2023

Former national security advisor John Bolton is calling for fast action on the aid, according to The Hill.

“Ultimately, if we don’t help the Ukrainians out, ultimately Russia will win,” Bolton said to John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable” on Sunday. “I think we need to do a better job.”

“I think people in the House and the Senate should press Biden harder to develop a winning strategy with Ukraine, not just preventing Ukraine from losing, but figure out how Ukraine can win,” he continued.

