White House Coronavirus Adviser: 'Zero Reason To Panic' About Trump Diagnosis

A top pandemic adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus task force said Friday morning that there is no cause for panic after the president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday evening.

Speaking with Fox News, Trump adviser Dr. Scott Atlas said he expected the Trumps to make a “complete, full and rapid recovery” after they tested positive.

Atlas had a word of encouragement for those concerned about the health and safety of the president and first lady.

“I anticipate a complete and full and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period. I anticipate he’ll be back on the road and in full swing,” he said.

Of the president, who is 74 years old, Atlas stated Trump is a “super vigorous man.”

Atlas added that he had “never seen anyone with more energy and more vigor, at any age, but particularly at his age.”

Trump is known for his around-the-clock work schedule and late nights, followed by early mornings.

The doctor went on to describe the president as “a very, very healthy guy,” whom he expects will “do fine with this.”

Atlas also said “there is zero reason to panic” about the positive test, and said that in many cases, contracting the coronavirus is simply unavoidable.

“It is no surprise that people get the infection, even with precautions,” Atlas said.

“This is going to be very mild or asymptomatic for the overwhelming majority of people,” he added of the coronavirus.

Of the first lady, Melania Trump, who is 50 years old, Atlas said she is “not a high-risk person” in regards to the chance for complications from the virus.

He said he expects she “will do perfectly well.”

“We are all highly optimistic at the White House,” the doctor said.

Atlas is the former chairman of neuroradiology at Stanford Medical School, according to National Review.

He joined the president’s coronavirus task force in August.

Trump and the first lady were both tested for the coronavirus Thursday after White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive earlier that day.

Trump took to Twitter just before midnight last night to disclose that he and Melania had tested positive and would begin a period of isolation.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump wrote.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The first lady tweeted a similar message moments later.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19,” she wrote.

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, released a memo Thursday that said both the president and first lady were “well at this time.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” he wrote.

