We all make a verbal flub now and then.

We may confuse one name with another or get dates mixed up.

But how do you excuse over 140 mistakes in less than five months — most of which were made while reading a teleprompter?

According to the Daily Caller, over the course of 118 public statements, speeches, and interactions with journalists from Jan. 1 through April 24, the White House has officially issued at least 148 corrections to the transcripts, amending remarks that President Joe Biden had verbally misspoken.

There are days when President Biden sticks a little too close to the script — even reading out the stage directions like “pause.”

But on other days, the president seems to have trouble making sense, often saying almost exactly the opposite of what he is supposed to say.

While some of the changes to the script were minor, some of the major gaffes make one wonder if Biden is just a victim of one too many Freudian slips.

For instance, during a speech to tout his new initiatives to protect U.S. steel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Biden said, “I’ve always believed we’ve got it all wrong. America is rising. And we have the best economy in the world, which we do.”

The White House later amended the transcript from “we’ve got it all wrong” to “they’ve got it all wrong,” but if we’re honest, Biden had it right the first time.

In another instance, Biden said, “We must be honest: The threat to democracy must be defended,” Biden said during his March State of the Union address, according to the Daily Caller. It was later changed to “defeated.”

Early Biden gaffe: “The threat to democracy must be defended.” pic.twitter.com/JUxDRmEeTK — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 8, 2024

Also during Biden’s State of the Union address, the Daily Caller reported, Biden said, “It was then, through no — through my American Rescue Plan — which every American voted against, I might add — we made the largest investment in public safety ever.” The White House transcript was changed to say, “which every Republican voted against.”

“Since I’ve been to office, we’ve created 14 million new jobs — 440 new jobs in North Carolina alone, just since I came to office,” he said in another speech, the transcript of which the White House amended to “440 thousand new jobs,” according to the Daily Caller.

The morons clapping for this clown are just as brain dead as Joe. BIDEN: “440 new jobs in North Carolina alone just since I came into office!” At least he quit putting COVID return to work #’s in his equation. Just Sayn. Congrats on 440 Jobs NC. 🤦‍♀️pic.twitter.com/b4Pkd37oO5 — GT SD Jack’s 🐰🐰 (@realredsd) January 18, 2024

The corrections to Biden’s transcripts range from minor misstatements and tongue twisters to serious confusions and gaffes that seem to require cleaning up after the fact. On multiple occasions, transcripts had to be revised when Biden mispronounced names and locations or got basic details wrong about policy matters.

In one case, Biden’s transcript had to be updated after the president bizarrely called the Supreme Court decision “Roe v. Ward” instead of the proper “Roe v. Wade” case name in February.

Biden is struggling to speak. He can’t get his words right. “Making Roe v. Word — Ward the law of the land!” pic.twitter.com/JORgUKkGx5 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2024

In contrast, the Trump White House transcripts reviewed contained only minor typographical errors and small updates, such as when Trump mispronounced a word or stumbled over some letters and syllables while speaking.

For instance, the Daily Caller reported that Biden’s State of the Union remarks were edited 13 times, while Trump’s State of the Union was not edited.

Similarly, at the national prayer breakfast, Biden’s speech was modified eight times as compared to one missed word by Trump.

In some cases, according to the Daily Caller, the White House seems to have deliberately falsely portrayed what the president said.

For instance, when Biden read off the instruction to pause off the teleprompter during a speech to a trade union in Washington, D.C., the White House’s initial transcript of the president’s remarks did not include the word “pause.” The transcript recorded the word as “inaudible.”

However, an updated version of the transcript now includes both “pause” and “inaudible.”

And when Biden referred to slain Georgia student Laken Riley as “Lincoln Riley,” the White House recorded him referring to her as “Lanken,” which they then corrected to “Laken,” the Daily Caller reported.

Biden refers to Laken Riley — a 22-year-old Georgia student murdered by an illegal alien his administration let in — as “Lincoln.” pic.twitter.com/oVokg8n2IX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024



The gaffes recorded by the Daily Caller make up only the first four months of 2024, but there have been some doozies over the past four years.

There was the time Biden claimed to have cured cancer.

Biden: “I said I’d cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it.” pic.twitter.com/RI5JqxyG3A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023

The White House conveniently changed the transcript from “We ended cancer as we know it” to “We can end cancer as we know it.”

There seem to have been times when even the White House gave up on trying to figure out what Biden was saying.

For instance, during a speech at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin, Biden made these eloquent remarks:

JUST IN: President Biden sounds like he is speaking a different language while giving a speech at the Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin. Don’t worry… The media has assured us that he is sharper than ever! “The beer brewed here. It is used to make the brewed beer.… pic.twitter.com/UeJ3zf2ZXX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2024

The White House recorded the comments as, “And, by the way, it used to make the beer brewed here — (laughs) — it is used to make the brewed beer here in this refine — oh, Earth Rider, thanks for the Great Lakes. I wondered why [inaudible] — (laughter).”

In another instance, the sneaky addition of the word “and” made Biden’s comments go from racist to more palatable.

During a speech at a community college in Maryland, Biden said, “We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans — you know, the workers without high school diplomas.”

However, the White House transcript added the word “and” to the transcript changing the meaning.

BIDEN: “…particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans — you know, the workers without high school diplomas” pic.twitter.com/CZyCx23M8Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

“African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas,” the transcript said, making it sound as if Biden was including workers without high school diplomas to the list rather than using the term to describe African Americans, Hispanic workers and veterans.

One hundred and forty eight stumbles, slips and “what the heck was thats?” in the past four months, do not bode well for the next few months heading into the 2024 election when the campaign ramps up — as much as it can for Joe Biden.

While it offers plenty of fodder for the internet to play with, the steady stream of confusing, concerning, and often incomprehensible statements cannot be ignored when there is an actual possibility that this man may get another four years in the White House.

While the White House may attempt to revise Biden’s confusing statements through transcript alterations, the president’s verbal stumbles and muddled remarks are permanently preserved on the internet and disseminated across global intelligence networks, providing potential fodder for America’s enemies.

