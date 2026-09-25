Call it HeadsetGate if you like. Or, call it Tall Tales from the Title Game.

Either way, the question of President Donald Trump’s potential disruptive influence on Saturday’s clash between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and 14th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee, depends on which sources you happen to believe.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, citing a friend with firsthand experience, told one story. But the White House — citing an Axios reporter, of all people — told a different one.

The controversy began when Sarkisian, during a Thursday video conference, claimed that Trump’s anticipated presence at the game in Knoxville will likely result in communications disruptions for both teams.

“The one thing that you have to be aware of when the president goes to any game is that any time he enters the stadium, leaves the stadium or changes locations within the stadium, they cut all communication,” the Texas coach said, per ESPN.

“So they cut your headsets. They cut the headsets to coaches. They cut headsets for coach-to-player communication. So you have to have a plan for that, if and when it happens, and you get no warning. It just gets cut out.”

Sarkisian emphasized that loss of communications could happen at any time.

Will you be watching the Tennessee-Texas matchup on Saturday night? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 16% (4 Votes) No: 84% (21 Votes)

“You have to have a plan to adjust if and when he comes in the middle of the first quarter, leaves in the fourth quarter, or decides he’s got to use the restroom, whatever that looks like,” the coach said. “You’ve got to be prepared to have no communication for a short amount of time.”

According to ESPN, Sarkisian served as the University of Alabama’s offensive coordinator during a game Trump attended in 2019.

For evidence of the president’s disruptive potential, however, the Texas coach offered a more recent example.

“A good friend of mine is Mario Cristobal,” Sarkisian said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, referring to the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, who lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in January’s national championship game.

“Last year, when they were playing Indiana in the national championship, they had that drive at the end of that game — they had no communications because he was leaving early before the game ended. And so you get no warning. It just cuts out. And so you gotta be prepared for that.”

When President Trump is moving about at Neyland on Saturday, communications are cut off stadium-wide. Steve Sarkisian says last year’s Miami-Indiana national championship dealt with this exact situation … late in the fourth quarter … 😯 MORE ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lzy3caLC7L — OnTexasFootball (@ontexasfootball) September 24, 2026

Did Trump’s sudden departure deprive Miami of communications during that play? Two sources said no.

First, Indiana coach Frank Cignetti told ESPN that communications went out around the 6:45 mark of the 4th quarter. At the 6:37 mark, Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney caught a touchdown pass to cut Indiana’s lead to 24-21.

“We couldn’t hear [on the TD], then it came back,” Cignetti said. “It came back before kickoff. We both had communication from that point on.”

Second, Axios White House reporter and Miami fan Marc Caputo weighed in on the controversy.

“As a Hurricane fan who was at the game, I’d love to blame anyone but Beck & the coaches,” Caputo wrote on X, referring to Miami quarterback Carson Beck, now a member of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. “But… WH reports show POTUS left Hard Rock [Stadium] w/about 8m left on the clock at 10:47 pm & arrived at North Perry Airport 2.7 miles away at 10:54 pm. Beck threw an INT c. 11:15 pm.”

As a Hurricane fan who was at the game, I’d love to blame anyone but Beck & the coaches But … WH reports show POTUS left Hard Rock w/about 8m left on the clock at 10:47 pm & arrived at North Perry Airport 2.7 miles away at 10:54 pm Beck threw an INT c. 11:15 pm 1/2 https://t.co/uk5NI1rysD — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 24, 2026

Caputo even provided screenshots with timestamps from Jan. 19, the night of the championship game.

Meanwhile, the White House’s rapid response account on X took note of Caputo and his “receipts.”

No, President Trump’s departure from the CFP championship in January did not cause headset or comms issues for the teams.@MarcACaputo has the receipts: https://t.co/ZMN0vkpNCS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026

In short, Beck’s interception, which sealed the victory for Indiana, came with 44 seconds remaining in the game and nearly half an hour after the president left the stadium.

Sarkisian has been no stranger to communications-related controversies so far in the 2026 season. Following his team’s 24-23 comeback victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 12, the Texas coach refused to communicate with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, choosing to ignore Rowe’s questions in favor of a celebratory chant.

The incident sparked criticism of Sarkisian on social media. In response, a pro-Texas account on X posted an AI-generated clip of Sarkisian slapping Rowe across the face. Texas quarterback Arch Manning later fueled the controversy by calling the clip “hilarious.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.