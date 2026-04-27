Share
News
Guests walk away from the Washington Hilton amid a heavy police presence after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.
Guests walk away from the Washington Hilton amid a heavy police presence after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Ulysse Bellier - AFP / Getty Images)

White House Correspondents' Dinner Attendees Pinpoint Troubling Security Lapse: 'We Are Lucky This Wasn't Far Worse'

 By V. Saxena  April 27, 2026 at 6:55am
Share

Numerous attendees of the White House Correspondents Dinner this Saturday in D.C. all agreed that security at the event was deeply underwhelming.

So much so, in fact, that some attendees have even argued, as conservative radio show host Clay Travis did online, that the American people “are lucky this wasn’t far worse.”

As previously reported, nobody died despite a leftist shooter opening fire in the lobby of the connecting Hilton Hotel building, though a Secret Service agent was hit in his vest.

After being tackled, the shooter, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody without any further complications.

Prior to the dinner and shooting, Allen stayed in a Hilton hotel room right next to the room of Hugh Dougherty, a writer for The Daily Beast. Dougherty was shocked once he realized this.

“And it was then that I began to piece together the security fiasco that had taken place in the room next door,” he wrote. “Quite simply, a man who wanted to kill people — many people, maybe me, maybe my colleagues — had checked into the Washington Hilton, just like I had.”

“He had used his access to move from floor 10 to the ballroom lobby, just like I had. And he had left a room which police had closed off, but which for all they feared could now be filled with explosives,” Dougherty added.

He wasn’t the only one to take note of the lack of security at an event featuring the president and his Cabinet.

“We noticed security was nearly nonexistent,” U.S. Agency for Global Media leader Kari Lake wrote in a post to social media:

Related:
Breaking: Rudy Giuliani in 'Critical Condition' at Florida Hospital

“I can’t believe how lax the security was at the White House correspondents dinner tonight,” she added in an additional post. “Upon entering nobody asked to visibly INSPECT my ticket nor asked for my photo identification. All one had to do was flash what appeared to be a ticket and they were fine with that.”

The Wall Street Journal has confirmed Lake’s narrative.

“Despite a visible security perimeter and warnings of tight security, guests said they could enter the hotel through checkpoints on the surrounding streets by simply showing a dinner ticket or a copy of an invite to one of several predinner receptions,” the outlet said.

“The tickets were reviewed by staff but weren’t scanned and there were no identification checks, attendees said,” the report continued.

Jason Pack, a former FBI official, was stunned.

“[Allen] didn’t beat the security plan the night of the dinner,” Pack told The Wall Street Journal. “He beat it the day he made the reservation. They built that perimeter to stop an army. Turns out all he needed was a room key.”

Bill Melugin of Fox News made a similar point on social media.

“Hypothetically, If I had hidden an explosive in my shoe or my jacket, I would have had no problem getting into one of those ballrooms,” he wrote. “Only once it was time to get into the main ballroom for the dinner did we pass through magnetometers, empty our pockets, and get a pat down. And even that checkpoint was just outside of the dinner room.”

President Donald Trump has for his part said he’s “standing by” the Secret Service, though he’s reportedly ordered a security review.

As for Allen, he’s reportedly not cooperating with authorities.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




White House Correspondents' Dinner Attendees Pinpoint Troubling Security Lapse: 'We Are Lucky This Wasn't Far Worse'
Fact Check: Yes, That Story About a NJ Candidate Catching Voting Machines Stealing Her Election Is True, But There's More to It
Trump's 'Blasphemous' Post Draws Backlash from Christian Conservatives
Watch: Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Show, Pays Tribute to Missing Mother with Outfit
Gallup Poll: Americans Largely Unbothered by Gas Spike After Iran Strikes
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation