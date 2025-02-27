White House counselor Alina Habba said Thursday that prosecutions will be taking place related to the information being released on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was accused of trafficking and sexually abusing underage girls. He was later found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial in 2019. Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later found guilty of abetting Epstein’s criminal actions.

“It is incredibly disturbing. We have flight logs, information, names that will come out,” Habba said in an interview with Piers Morgan that was posted on X.

When Morgan asked whether the revelations would be shocking, she replied, “I don’t see how it’s not shocking that there were so many individuals that were hidden and kept secret and not been held accountable.”

BREAKING: White House counselor Alina Habba tells Piers Morgan the Epstein list is expected to be released today – and there will “absolutely” be criminal actions taken. “It’s incredibly disturbing. We have flight logs, information, names that will come out.”@piersmorgan |… pic.twitter.com/XMMV6NNC4M — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 27, 2025

“I believe in accountability. So you have to now go through your process. Now I won’t say they’re guilty until they go through their time in court, but, again, now it’s time for accountability.”

Morgan asked whether criminal prosecutions are likely to come from the release of information.

“Absolutely,” Habba replied.

“I think it would be negligent for us not to. You have to hold individuals who are indeed rapists accountable. We have to have them tried, in my opinion,” she said.

“Nobody should be just dismissed,” she said. “You have to have your time in court, and your case will be heard.”

“But to hide lists, to protect political friends, all of that — we don’t have time for that,” she said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday she was irate that thousands of pages worth of Epstein documents were withheld by the FBI, according to Fox News.

Bondi wrote FBI Director Kash Patel, telling him that before his confirmation, she received only about 200 pages of documents from the FBI.

“I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi wrote. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

“By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” Bondi wrote. “There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access.”

Bondi gave a hint of what was in the information on Wednesday.

“There are well over — this will make you sick — 200 victims,” she revealed, “over 250, actually.”

“What you’re going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information,” Bondi said. “But it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.