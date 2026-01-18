White House Credits Mass Deportations for Tumbling Home and Gas Prices in Major Cities

Well, well, well. You can expect swathes of President Donald Trump’s critics to suddenly quit yapping about home and gas prices.

It seems the numbers suddenly aren’t in their favor — oh, well.

Trump’s administration took a victory lap as home and gas prices in major cities continue to nosedive.

And the White House thinks there’s one key, contributing factor for at least the home prices: Trump’s strict immigration policies.

FACT: In 14 of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal migrant populations, home list prices DECLINED year-over-year in December. The three metro areas that saw modest price increases are all “sanctuary cities.” Mass deportations = lower housing costs for Americans. pic.twitter.com/63BLWCYhnF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 12, 2026

Trump’s official “Rapid Response” X account took to social media early Monday morning to tout the good news for potential home buyers in sanctuary cities.

“FACT: In 14 of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal migrant populations, home list prices DECLINED year-over-year in December,” the rapid response account posted. “The three metro areas that saw modest price increases are all ‘sanctuary cities.'”

And to hammer that point home in the simplest manner possible, the account added: “Mass deportations = lower housing costs for Americans.”

The figures make that claim hard to dispute.

Interestingly enough, one of the deep-blue pockets in otherwise ruby-red Texas saw the biggest dip, as Austin home buyers can now enjoy median list prices that have dropped by 7.3 percent year-over-year.

After Austin, the next two biggest drops came in the Democrat-run state of California.

San Diego saw the median list price of homes fall by 6.7 percent. San Jose, meanwhile, saw a 5.5 percent drop.

After that was Washington, D.C., which saw a 4.8 percent drop.

Of note, Seattle, Chicago, and Philadelphia saw those prices tick up ever so slightly, with increases of .3, .4, and .5 percent, respectively.

But it’s not just home purchasing power that has been bolstered under the second Trump regime. People who use non-electric vehicles have also enjoyed a Trump win:

UPDATE: In 43 states, the average gas price is below $3/gal. In 30 states, it’s below $2.75/gal. In 17 states, it’s at or below $2.50/gal. You can find it at or below $2/gal at certain stations in at least 19 states: AZ, CO, IA, KS, LA, MS, MN, MO, NE, NM, NV, OK, OH, SC, SD,… https://t.co/B35vSIHCy3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 12, 2026

Also on Monday morning, the rapid response account boasted that in “43 states, the average gas price is below $3/gal.”

In 30 states, the figure is below $2.75 a gallon, and in 17 states, the figure is at or below $2.50 a gallon.

Astonishingly, in 19 states, including Arizona, Colorado, and Ohio, the account claims you can find gas prices below $2 a gallon.

Regardless of how one feels about Trump or his current administration, it’s hard to deny that these figures bode well for Americans.

