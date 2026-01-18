Share
President Donald Trump's administration is taking a victory lap as home and gas prices in major cities continue to nosedive.
President Donald Trump's administration is taking a victory lap as home and gas prices in major cities continue to nosedive.

White House Credits Mass Deportations for Tumbling Home and Gas Prices in Major Cities

 By Bryan Chai  January 18, 2026 at 4:00am
Well, well, well. You can expect swathes of President Donald Trump’s critics to suddenly quit yapping about home and gas prices.

It seems the numbers suddenly aren’t in their favor — oh, well.

Trump’s administration took a victory lap as home and gas prices in major cities continue to nosedive.

And the White House thinks there’s one key, contributing factor for at least the home prices: Trump’s strict immigration policies.

Trump’s official “Rapid Response” X account took to social media early Monday morning to tout the good news for potential home buyers in sanctuary cities.

“FACT: In 14 of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal migrant populations, home list prices DECLINED year-over-year in December,” the rapid response account posted. “The three metro areas that saw modest price increases are all ‘sanctuary cities.'”

And to hammer that point home in the simplest manner possible, the account added: “Mass deportations = lower housing costs for Americans.”

The figures make that claim hard to dispute.

Interestingly enough, one of the deep-blue pockets in otherwise ruby-red Texas saw the biggest dip, as Austin home buyers can now enjoy median list prices that have dropped by 7.3 percent year-over-year.

After Austin, the next two biggest drops came in the Democrat-run state of California.

San Diego saw the median list price of homes fall by 6.7 percent. San Jose, meanwhile, saw a 5.5 percent drop.

After that was Washington, D.C., which saw a 4.8 percent drop.

Of note, Seattle, Chicago, and Philadelphia saw those prices tick up ever so slightly, with increases of .3, .4, and .5 percent, respectively.

But it’s not just home purchasing power that has been bolstered under the second Trump regime. People who use non-electric vehicles have also enjoyed a Trump win:

Also on Monday morning, the rapid response account boasted that in “43 states, the average gas price is below $3/gal.”

In 30 states, the figure is below $2.75 a gallon, and in 17 states, the figure is at or below $2.50 a gallon.

Astonishingly, in 19 states, including Arizona, Colorado, and Ohio, the account claims you can find gas prices below $2 a gallon.

Regardless of how one feels about Trump or his current administration, it’s hard to deny that these figures bode well for Americans.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
