White House Crushes Michael Moore for 'Dumbest Statement of the Year' Contender

Filmmaker Michael Moore took a shot at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and the White House responded in kind.

On Tuesday, Moore posted a link via social media platform X to his website for an article titled, “Our Muslim Boy Wonder.”

Here, Moore told his readers about a Syrian Muslim named Abdulfattah Jandali who came to the United States illegally and had a child with a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin. The baby was born in a hospital in San Francisco, California.

Moore’s big reveal was that this baby became none other than Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. His point: Had Jandali not come to the United States illegally, we would not have all the wonderful things in our lives that Apple has provided.

“This little story, I hope, will give pause to any bigot who constantly rails against the danger we are all in because of these ‘filthy, lowlife aliens.’ Those of us who count ourselves as part of the ‘non-hater’ demographic of Americans cannot even begin to add up or ascertain the innumerable ways our lives have been made better by our beloved immigrant neighbors,” Moore wrote.

The article continued, “If you have amongst your family and friends a few uninformed Trumpsters who still scream about building a wall or deporting anyone who can’t prove they belong here, maybe you could show them the following list of immigrants who somehow got here, and then contributed amazing things for the rest of us to benefit from.”

Moore listed immigrants or children of immigrants who went on to achieve fame and notoriety, including Albert Einstein, Gene Simmons, and Sergey Brin.

The article criticized Trump’s immigration policies because immigrants have done tremendous things for the benefit of this country. With mass deportations underway, Moore claimed we might even be kicking out a would-be scientist who could have discovered the cure for cancer.

On Wednesday, the White House responded with its own article titled, “Illegal Immigrant Killers, Rapists Aren’t Scholars — They’re Criminals.”

“In a strong contender for dumbest statement of the year, disgraced ‘filmmaker’ Michael Moore lamented illegal immigrant criminals being apprehended because they might’ve ‘discovered the cure for cancer’ or ‘stopped that asteroid.’ The only thing more foolish than that statement are the politicians who oppose the deportations,” the White House wrote.

The White House then proceeded to provide its own list of apprehended illegals who have committed sex crimes, sex crimes against children, assault, and terrorism.

Moore was standing on pretty bad logic here, and the White House recognized it.

According to him, Trump’s deportations are bad because we have had some wonderful people come here or be born here to immigrant parents.

(Incidentally, most, if not all, of the heroic examples Moore provided in his article were not illegal immigrants; they were actually people who obeyed immigration laws when they came to the U.S., which blows another hole in Moore’s faulty logic.)

Of course, all the illegal immigrants coming here with bad intentions to harm us don’t seem to bother him.

The Trump administration has apprehended and gotten rid of some incredibly awful people; all of us — Michael Moore included — should feel a little safer for it.

Moore seems to think if we continue down this path, we will lose out on so much that immigrants can provide.

But if we revert back to the Biden administration’s lax policies, we aren’t going to get thousands of miracle workers or geniuses like Steve Jobs. We’re going to get to more dangerous criminals like those on the White House list.

