White House Debuts Epic New Piece of Artwork to Rave Reviews

A new White House portrait just dropped, and it features one of the most iconic moments in recent American history. People have responded with rave reviews, at least if they’re fans of President Donald Trump’s.

Making it even better? What the new portrait replaced.

According to the New York Post, the painting, by Marc Lipp, was gifted to the White House; it depicts Trump in one of the iconic images taken by Doug Mills, a New York Times photographer, just after an assassination attempt last July in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gift was from Andrew Pollock, a school safety activist whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in 2018; he’s since called for armed teachers in schools and found a sympathetic ear from both Trump and other conservatives.

The portrait — which depicts Trump with blood splattered across his face, his fist in the air — was first unveiled Friday on social media:

Some new artwork at the White House 👀 pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

The painting drew plenty of positive feedback, including from people who described it as “incredible” and “simply a historic time for the country.”

Love it….it’s simply a historic time for the country.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TrgXGYp5gl — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 11, 2025

“Fight, fight, fight” — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 11, 2025

This is incredible. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 11, 2025

And then, of course, there were those who noticed that it replaced a portrait of former President Barack Obama.

I’m pretty sure this is where the Obama portrait was. https://t.co/VSduieUK0l — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 11, 2025

I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him. pic.twitter.com/gJQID1W95T — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 11, 2025

So Trump ditched tradition, broke protocol, and took down Barack Obama’s portrait—just to hang his own. Straight-up tin pot dictator energy. Insecure and petty to the end. 🫤 pic.twitter.com/wD3RhHzeQq — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 11, 2025

Which is to be expected; after all, as the Post noted, Trump has added his own flourishes to the White House — including “ornate, gold flourishes to the furniture, fireplace and walls of the Oval Office, reminiscent of the decor at his Mar-a-Lago estate,” and framed front pages of the Post (a favorite newspaper of the Donald’s) covering his political re-ascent since 2021.

It’s worth noting that both the White House and the media confirmed that the portrait of Obama was still up. It’s just in a different part of 1600 Pennsylvania:

Obama remains in the Entrance Hall of the White House State Floor. pic.twitter.com/lOLv7371Cd — Harrison Fields (@HFields47) April 11, 2025

JUST IN: White House official says that the portrait of Obama is still in the White House, at the Entrance Hall of the White House State Floor pic.twitter.com/2h9wswXixj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 11, 2025

The Post noted that this is a “a prime spot, overlooking former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Steinway grand piano.” Prime and apt, given the political company both keep.

As for the current portrait, it’s a fitting memorialization for an iconic moment in the career of a commander-in-chief whose life was almost ended, twice, by deranged liberals during his third presidential campaign. Replacing Obama in White House portraiture — just like he did in real life back in 2017 — is just the icing on the cake.

