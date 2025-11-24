White House Delays Rollout of Healthcare Proposal After Getting Significant Backlash: Report

Speak to any sane American adult in 2025, and you’ll often hear the same three concerns they have about their livelihood.

In no order, those concerns are: taxes, the cost of living, and healthcare.

That last topic has especially been on the minds of Americans lately, given that concerns over the ongoing existence of the Affordable Care Act (perhaps better known by its colloquial name of Obamacare) was one of the driving reasons for the longest government shutdown in American history.

Republicans are generally opposed to Obamacare, and Democrats swear it’s a necessity.

That gaping divide appears to have eased a little as the Trump administration appears ready to work with Democrats to preserve Obamacare in some way or form.

But it’s only eased a bit. There’s still plenty of acrimony surrounding this topic — as the Trump administration has learned.

“The White House expects to soon unveil a health policy framework that includes a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies due to expire at the end of next month and new limits on eligibility,” Politico reported on Sunday evening.

Some of those changes and limits include new income caps for enrollees to qualify, as well as minimum premium payments.

Politico notes: “The planned eligibility cap would limit the subsidies to individuals with income up to 700 percent of the federal poverty line — aligning with what a bipartisan group of senators have been discussing separately, according to a fourth person granted anonymity to share knowledge of the negotiations.”

“Enrollees would also pay a minimum premium payment — a nod to concerns from conservatives that millions of Americans pay nothing in premiums while being unaware they are enrolled in ACA insurance plans.”

But “a nod” doesn’t seem to be quite enough for conservatives. Jake Traylor, a White House correspondent for MS NOW, took to X to note that significant “backlash” had caused a delay in this ACA proposal.

NEW: White House to delay healthcare proposal after significant congressional backlash. According to two White House officials the announcement has been delayed, with one of those officials citing strong congressional backlash to Trump’s proposed plan. Trump planned to make an… — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) November 24, 2025

While extensive details about that “significant congressional backlash” were mostly kept under wraps, outraged conservatives have been calling out this ACA plan.

The Federalist put out an opinion piece bluntly titled, “Trump’s Reported Obamacare Expansion Is Bad Policy And Worse Politics.”

“Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” Christopher Jacobs wrote. “After having faced down a Democrat-imposed government shutdown, the White House is reportedly preparing to give Democrats just about everything they wanted from the shutdown in the first place.”

Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie — not one of Trump’s favorite politicians, to say the least — also took issue with the proposed amendments:

Oh boy, more 4D chess? A vote to extend Obamacare… that’s the Republican solution to health care? https://t.co/VgT3xrcNxZ pic.twitter.com/d6AsXMmelB — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 24, 2025

“Oh boy, more 4D chess?” Massie posted. “A vote to extend Obamacare… that’s the Republican solution to health care?”

