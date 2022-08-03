Share
News

White House Doctor Announces Biden Has Tested Positive for COVID Yet Again and Has a Cough

 By Abby Liebing  August 3, 2022 at 3:04pm
Share

Though there was an announcement on July 27 that President Joe Biden had recovered from COVID-19, the president’s physician Kevin O’Connor released a memorandum Wednesday morning announcing that Biden has once again tested positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s positive test marks the fifth consecutive day that Biden has tested positive for the virus since the White House announced his “rebound” infection on Saturday.

O’Connor wrote in Wednesday’s memorandum that Biden is “still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday.”

“He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal,” O’Connor noted. “His lungs remain clear.”

“Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive,” the doctor added.

Trending:
'Shocking Tragedy': Republican Congresswoman and Two Staffers Die in Car Crash

According to the doctor’s memorandum, Biden will “continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence.”

The doctor also mentioned Biden was able to finish a “light workout” this morning, despite the infection.

Do you think that Biden is healthy enough to run again?

Meanwhile, Biden will also be observing quarantine measures and “strict isolation” in the White House.

The president’s positive COVID test today marks the fifth consecutive day that he has tested positive, The Hill noted.

O’Connor called this a “rebound” infection.

Biden initially tested positive for COVID on July 21.

He was then treated with a five-day course on Paxlovid and came out of isolation last week, according to The Hill.

Related:
Watch: After Asking for Directions from Staff, Biden Signs Executive Order in Defiance of SCOTUS Ruling

But then he tested positive once again on Saturday.

Some on social media have compared Biden’s bout with COVID to former President Donald Trump’s infection during his time in the White House.

One Twitter user wrote, “A quadruple vaccinated and Paxlovid treated Biden has had COVID longer than unvaccinated Trump did.”

At this time it remains unclear how long the president will be isolated and how it may affect planned trips in the coming weeks, ABC News reported.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday in a press briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not announced guidelines about travel after a rebound infection occurs.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Griner Update: Russia Hints That Trade Deal Is Still on the Table After Sentence
Battery Fires Plague Electric Car Factory, Several Workers Need Medical Treatment
Video: Horrifying Moment SUV Plows Through NM Parade Crowd Injuring Multiple People, Including 2 Police Officers
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Major Deal That Will Bring Their Content to Streaming Giant
Deputies Thought They Were Responding to 911 Call, Instead It Was 'An Ambush to Kill Cops'
See more...

Conversation