It appears more drastic reductions to the size of the federal government are on the way.

On Thursday, The Washington Post claimed to have obtained an internal document from the White House detailing the Trump administration’s plans for more reductions of federal agencies.

The Post said the document covered 22 agencies and was preliminary, meaning the reductions listed had not been finalized.

Some information from that document included reducing the Department of Housing and Urban Development by half, cutting a fourth of the Department of the Interior, and nixing about one third of all Internal Revenue Service employees.

Further, reductions of 8 percent at the Department of Justice, 28 percent at the National Science Foundation, 30 percent at the Commerce Department, and 43 percent at the Small Business Administration were also included.

Plans also included cutting the Environmental Protection Agency by 10 percent and the Treasury Department by 30 percent.

The Post reported that these reductions account for employees who accepted a deferred resignation offer, those fired for probationary status, and those planning to leave by their own accord.

“The document said firings would save the Education Department $6.1 billion, the Justice Department $1.9 billion, and HUD more than $1.2 million through fiscal 2026 and $800 million annually after three years,” according to the Post.

White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields stressed that these reductions are not final, nor do they show an “accurate” portrayal of reductions.

“It’s no secret the Trump administration is dedicated to downsizing the federal bureaucracy and cutting waste, fraud, and abuse. This document is a pre-deliberative draft and does not accurately reflect final reduction in force plans,” he said.

The Post also claimed to have obtained a draft of a document looking to cut 80,000 Veterans Affairs employees.

If this information — which was updated as recently as Tuesday, per the Post — is anywhere near what the Trump administration plans to do, leftists are going to reach unparalleled levels of rage.

The Department of Government Efficiency’s work under chair Elon Musk in cutting waste, fraud, and abuse has sparked outrage and a string of domestic attacks against Tesla owners in a confusing and downright misguided attempt to hurt Musk.

Tesla owners report having their vehicles keyed and damaged in other ways, with the assailants apprehended and charged with felony vandalism.

Some have gone so far as to firebomb Teslas — all of this because Musk and DOGE are trying to save money.

That is not to say the left’s outrage matters.

Shrinking the size of a ballooning government is long overdue.

