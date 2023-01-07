White House Documents Appear to Show Biden Admin's Disturbing Plot Against Tucker Carlson

The White House pressed Facebook to censor Fox News host Tucker Carlson for saying COVID-19 vaccines “don’t work,” according to a document released by Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana.

“Since we’ve been on the phone — the top post about vaccines today is [T]ucker Carlson saying they don’t work. Yesterday it was Tomi Lehren [sic] saying she won’t take one,” White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty reportedly said in an April 14, 2021 email to an unidentified Facebook employee, which was posted on Twitter by Landry.

Landry, along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, sued the Biden administration in federal court on May 5, claiming that members of the administration colluded with social media companies to suppress debate on the 2020 presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

The court ordered the Biden administration to turn over communications between officials and the tech companies in July.

“This is exactly why I want to know what ‘Reduction’ actually looks like — if ‘reduction’ means ‘pumping our most vaccine hesitant audience with [T]ucker Carlson saying it doesn’t work’ then … I’m not sure it’s reduction!” Flaherty continued in the document released by Landry.

In response, the unidentified Facebook employee told Flaherty that they were “running this down now,” according to the document posted by Landry.

Landry’s post did not note how the document had been obtained.

Facebook, Carlson and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

