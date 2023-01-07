Parler Share
News

White House Documents Appear to Show Biden Admin's Disturbing Plot Against Tucker Carlson

 By Harold Hutchison  January 6, 2023 at 8:26pm
Parler Share

The White House pressed Facebook to censor Fox News host Tucker Carlson for saying COVID-19 vaccines “don’t work,” according to a document released by Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana.

“Since we’ve been on the phone — the top post about vaccines today is [T]ucker Carlson saying they don’t work. Yesterday it was Tomi Lehren [sic] saying she won’t take one,” White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty reportedly said in an April 14, 2021 email to an unidentified Facebook employee, which was posted on Twitter by Landry.

Landry, along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, sued the Biden administration in federal court on May 5, claiming that members of the administration colluded with social media companies to suppress debate on the 2020 presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

The court ordered the Biden administration to turn over communications between officials and the tech companies in July.

Trending:
McCarthy Finally Nails Down Speaker's Gavel After Shocking Development on House Floor

“This is exactly why I want to know what ‘Reduction’ actually looks like — if ‘reduction’ means ‘pumping our most vaccine hesitant audience with [T]ucker Carlson saying it doesn’t work’ then … I’m not sure it’s reduction!” Flaherty continued in the document released by Landry.

In response, the unidentified Facebook employee told Flaherty that they were “running this down now,” according to the document posted by Landry.

Should Biden be investigated for censorship of private citizens?

Landry’s post did not note how the document had been obtained.

Facebook, Carlson and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience.

All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Disturbing Movement Taking Place as Men Invent Completely New Reason to Become Transgender
'Simply Common Sense': A Federal Ruling On Transgender Bathrooms Could Also Apply To Women's Sports, Legal Experts Say
TikTok Is Banned on Government Devices for Good Reason, But Look What Democrats Were Just Caught With
White House Documents Appear to Show Biden Admin's Disturbing Plot Against Tucker Carlson
US Shells Out $3 Billion for Ukraine, Announces Powerful Armored Fighting Vehicles Are Also Being Handed Over
See more...

Conversation